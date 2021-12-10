Details about the heroine game are released

An open world game!

fans of Wonder Woman were taken by surprise with the announcement of the Amazon game during the The Game Awards 2021. With a teaser that highlighted the heroine’s look, there was little information about the project, but more details about the game were released in a release gives Warner Bros. Games.

Described as a “open world third person action adventure video game”, the game is under development by Monolith Productions, those responsible for Middle-earth: Shadows of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadows of War.

The press release also says that the action game and open world for one player will feature “an original story set in the DC Universe and will allow players to become Diana of Themyscira in the struggle to unite her Amazon family and the humans of the modern world.” For this, as the story progresses, players will have to establish a very deep relationship, with both allies and enemies, in order to transform the Wonder Woman into a great leader of the nation.

David Haddad, president of Warner Bros. Games talked about the game:

“Wonder Woman is one of the most iconic DC superheroes of all time, representing truth, justice and equality for over 80 years. We are proud to create an exciting new chapter in the legacy of this legendary character”, he said “The talented team at Monolith Productions is building on their strengths to bring players a Wonder Woman game unlike anything they’ve ever experienced.”

David Hewitt, vice president, head of studio at Monolith Productions also commented on the project:

“At Monolith Productions, we believe in the power of player-driven storytelling to bring people together. The stories our players share inspire us every day, and we are honored to take them on a unique personal journey, driven by the values ​​embodied in Wonder Woman.” said. “The Nemesis System has raised the bar for player-driven storytelling and we’re thrilled to take the open-world genre further, combining action with inventive storytelling to create a Wonder Woman game that everyone will want to play. “

Check out the game teaser below:

So, excited for the game?

the game of Wonder Woman does not have a release date yet.

