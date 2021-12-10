DF health loses access to vaccination data after hacker attack

posted on 12/10/2021 11:54 AM / updated on 12/10/2021 12:07 PM



(credit: Tony Winston/MS)

As of this Friday (12/10), brasilienses who are going to take the second dose, or booster dose, must carry the vaccination card delivered at the health units so that professionals can check the application date of the immunizing agent, the manufacturer and personal data. The need arose because the Information System of the National Immunization Program (SIPNI) and other systems of the Department of Health in the DF are down, after a hacker attack on the Ministry of Health website and the Conect SUS application.

So far, teams from the Department of Health in the DF are without access to the online database and need to fill in the forms by hand for later launch of the system. Users have reported that vaccination vouchers have been deleted from the app. ConnectSUS is the official application of the Ministry of Health that gathers data from the Unified Health System (SUS). It is through it that it is possible to issue the covid-19 National Vaccination Certificate, which is required for international travel and to enter some establishments.

“While ConnectSUS is down, the presentation of the physical card will be required. Without the presentation of this proof, it will not be possible to vaccinate the second dose or booster”, informed the folder, in a note. According to the Department of Health, action will be necessary to prevent the application of too many doses or immunization errors. “The folder reinforces the importance of caring for and keeping the vaccine card that has information such as the date, the batch of the bottle and other vaccines already made by the user of the Unified Health System (SUS)”, he reiterated.

In addition, the folder informed that the dissemination of bulletins of cases and deaths by covid-19 will not be affected. “The Department of Health collects data directly from the laboratories of the public and private network, not exclusively using information from the Ministry of Health’s systems”, he pointed out.

In a note, the Ministry of Health informed that the system was “temporarily” compromised and that the Institutional Security Office (GSI) and the Federal Police have already been called by the Ministry to assist in the investigations.

Booster Doses

From this Friday (12/10), the booster doses of the Janssen covid-19 vaccine will be available for the population of the Federal District. Can receive the booster who was vaccinated with a single dose until June 30 – obeying the interval between two and six months between doses, established by the Ministry of Health.