Discovery changes physics textbooks

Writing of the Technological Innovation Site – 12/09/2021

The meta-toms (left) and the transverse sound waves they produce.

[Imagem: Shubo Wang et al. – 10.1038/s41467-021-26375-9]

transverse sound wave

If it came as a surprise to scientists the discovery of heat propagating in waves, sound waves propagating like light could have an even greater impact.

Shubo Wang and his colleagues at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) have discovered a new type of sound wave that vibrates transversely in air and, if that weren’t radical enough, also has a spin and an orbital angular momentum, just like the waves of light.

This discovery undermines what scientists thought they knew about sound waves.

It’s still too early to say, but it is risky that this new type of sound wave opens the way for the development of new applications in communications, sensing and image generation, among many others.

“We anticipate further explorations of the intriguing properties of transverse sound,” said Professor Wang. “In the future, by manipulating these extra vector properties, scientists may be able to encode more data into transverse sound to break the bottleneck of traditional acoustic communication over normal sound waves.”

wave types

Physics textbooks teach that there are two types of waves: In transverse waves, like light, vibrations are perpendicular to the direction of propagation of the waves; in longitudinal waves, like sound, vibrations are parallel to the direction of propagation of the waves.

But the work of Wang and his colleagues changes this understanding of sound waves.

“Although airborne sound (ie, sound propagating in air) is a longitudinal wave in usual cases, we have shown for the first time that it can be a transverse wave under certain conditions. And we have investigated its spin-orbit interactions, or that is, the coupling between two types of angular momentum. The discovery provides new degrees of freedom for sound manipulations,” explained the researcher.

The reason why sound is a longitudinal wave “under usual conditions” is the absence of shear force in air, or more generally in fluids. The researchers then devised a way where they could create this shear force in an artificial but continuous way.

Prototype of the metamaterial built by the team, formed by 44 meta-tomes.

[Imagem: Shubo Wang et al. – 10.1038/s41467-021-26375-9]

Sound meta-toms

Metamaterials offered the perfect solution to get out of the usual conditions, as they are artificial materials designed to handle waves of any kind, and this manipulation can be precisely configured by changing the elements that make up the material. These elements, known as “nanoantennas” when dealing with waves of higher frequencies, such as those of light, are more generally understood as “meta-atoms”, as they are the fundamental elements of this “meta-matter”.

The metamaterial designed by the team forms meta-atoms with the sound waves themselves: The air already contains the sound “discretized” (decomposed into distinct units) in meta-atoms, that is, in portions of volumetric air confined in small resonators, each one with a size smaller than the wavelength of the original sound, with the metamaterial showing polarity on the micro scale – that’s why researchers call it micropolar, as another one that has recently shown itself capable of feeling, deciding and acting.

The collective movement of these air metatoms creates the shear forces that give rise to a transverse sound on the macroscopic scale.

Furthermore, the team found that air behaves like an elastic material within the micropolar metamaterial and therefore supports transverse sound with spin and orbital angular momentum.

The metamaterial takes common sound waves (longitudinal) and transforms them into transverse waves, preserving sound.

[Imagem: Shubo Wang et al. – 10.1038/s41467-021-26375-9]

Sound vector properties

In their experiments, the researchers demonstrated two types of sound spin-orbit interactions for the first time. The first is the spin-orbit interaction of momentum space (or momentum-space) which gives rise to negative refraction of the transverse sound, which means that the sound bends in opposite directions to what it does naturally when passing through an interface. The second is the spin-orbit interaction in real space, which generates sonic vortices under the excitation of the transverse sound.

These vector properties of sound waves open up new perspectives and functionalities for sound manipulations, beyond the conventional scalar degree of freedom.

“This discovery may open the way for the development of new applications in acoustic communication, acoustic sensing and imaging,” concluded Wang, in the latter case referring to applications such as ultrasound imaging.

