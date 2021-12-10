Discovery new version of Ômicron harder to track

A few weeks after the discovery of the Ômicron variant in South Africa, a new strain was identified, this time by Australian researchers. Dubbed the “sister of the Ômicron variant”, the new version has already infected at least seven people in Australia, South Africa and Canada.

The first patient identified with the new strain is a South African male who is isolating in a hotel in Brisbane, Australia. The test showed that he was infected with Ômicron, however, the sequencing showed that the strain was a little different genetically.

Credit: Photocreo/Envato Scientists discover new version of Ômicron

Australian Health Minister Yvette D’Ath said the international committee has now reclassified Ômicron into two strains and there are already two cases in Queensland. Patients are fine.

harder to track

According to health authorities, the new strain lacks a genetic trait that allows it to distinguish other variants from PCR tests. This means that it is more difficult to be identified by the exam.

The ‘sister of ‘micron’, however, is not a new variant, but a new lineage.

Credit: Janiecbros/istockNew version has some genetic characteristics different from the original Ômicron

“A new variant means a big change from what we already had,” Peter Collignon, an infectious disease physician and Australian National University microbiologist, told The Guardian.

While the “normal” Ômicron has about 30 different genetic changes, the new sublineage has about 14.

“So it’s enough to be able to classify it as Ômicron, but we don’t know enough about what that means with regard to the clinical severity and efficacy of the vaccine,” said Queensland Head of Health Peter Aitken.