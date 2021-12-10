Dismissals, dismissals and protest: Bahia’s journey to relegation | bahia

As the elders would say, “it wasn’t for lack of warning”. Relegated this Thursday to the Second Division, after a 2-1 defeat by Fortaleza [assista aos melhores momentos da partida no vídeo acima] , Bahia wrote a sad chapter of its history in a season that even started with a title, but was marked by a series of problems and attempts to correct course that were not enough to avoid the fall.

+ See more news about Bahia

+ Check the Brazilian table

The best moment for Bahia in the season was the Northeast Cup title over Ceará, in Castelão, in May this year. But it was a rare moment in a season that had crisis on and off the field. The ge scores the main problems.

1 of 7 Fortaleza x Bahia — Photo: Kely Pereira/AGIF Fortaleza x Bahia — Photo: Kely Pereira/AGIF

Here is the BAba debates the resignation of Diego Dabove: “In football, Bahia makes constant mistakes”

Tricolor started Serie A with Dado Cavalcanti as coach and got off to a good start, with three victories in their first six games. But the drop in performance throughout the competition culminated, in August, in the departure of Dado. At that point, the team was on a streak with five defeats and one draw.

The arrival of Diego Dabove, a foreign bet after more than 40 years, was an immediate failure at Bahia. The Argentine coach led the team in just six games and was fired with a 28% success. Throughout Serie A, with Dado Cavalcanti, Dabove and Bruno Lopes (it was interim for one game), Tricolor had a series of seven defeats and a draw.

2 of 7 Diego Dabove training at Bahia — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Publicity Diego Dabove training at Bahia — Photo: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia / Disclosure

Dabove’s replacement, Guto Ferreira managed to shake the squad and had results in the first seven games: unbeaten with three wins and four draws and only one goal conceded. The problem is that, in the following seven matches, the team lost steam, dropped back in performance and had 29% in the last eight games.

Here’s BAba: Guto Ferreira explains away athletes and says that Indio is an option against Chape

As soon as he arrived at Bahia, Guto Ferreira promoted major changes in the use of the cast. And one of them was the removal of athletes who were not yielding: Matheus Galdezani, Thonny Anderson, Óscar Ruiz and Pablo. In an interview with Segue o BAba, the coach said that he did not have “time to recover the players”.

– Within the situation, we try to look at what the club has and, between a player from the club and from outside, who gave the best response when it was used? The one at the club. So, club priority. I don’t need so many experienced players.

3 of 7 Óscar Ruiz in action for Bahia against Bragantino — Photo: Felipe Oliveira/Publishing/EC Bahia Óscar Ruiz in action for Bahia against Bragantino — Photo: Felipe Oliveira/Divulgação/EC Bahia

Protest for back wages

With the drop in revenue caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Bahia delayed the payment of salaries for players and club employees. Faced with this situation, in September, the athletes decided, in the form of a protest, not to concentrate and grant interviews. The situation was resolved throughout the campaign, and midfielder Daniel ensured that the group was united to avoid relegation.

– The only thing I can say to the fans is that the atmosphere here at Bahia is just one, it’s all united – guaranteed Daniel at the time.

Critical mistakes on both sides of the field

4 of 7 Janderson and Nino compete for the ball at Atlético-GO vs Bahia — Photo: Bruno Corsino/ACG Janderson and Nino compete for the ball at Atlético-GO vs Bahia — Photo: Bruno Corsino/ACG

Bahia’s problems multiplied throughout the campaign and involved the offensive and defensive systems. In defence, aerial goals on the defenders’ backs, errors in the ball’s output and silly penalties cost results. The problems caused the team to have the worst defense in the competition, a situation it also faced in 2020.

In attack, the situation was not much better, despite the good campaign of Gilberto, who came to dispute the artillery of Serie A. The Tricolor amended sequences of games without swinging the net; the largest, of four games. The team also wasted chances in crucial moments, such as the counterattack pulled by Nino against Atlético-GO.

Arbitration losses

CBF opinion admits error in arbitration in Bahia game against Flamengo

Bahia made a mistake, but it was also harmed. In three straight games, Tricolor saw the refereeing make mistaken decisions and recognized by the CBF Ombudsman. The failures happened in the victory over São Paulo, in the draw with Juventude and defeat by Flamengo.

Against Flamengo, the error took large proportions, and Leonardo Gaciba was dismissed as president of the CBF Arbitration Commission.

5 out of 7 Flamengo and Bahia faced each other at Maracanã — Photo: André Durão Flamengo and Bahia faced each other at Maracanã — Photo: André Durão

Failures against direct rivals

Bahia was also incompetent in confrontations against direct rivals in the fight against relegation. Among the most frustrating results, Tricolor lost a game to Grêmio, drew twice with Cuiabá and lost both against Atlético-GO and Sport.

Only against Chapecoense, Bahia won both games. Against Juventude, they won one and drew another.