Do collagen supplements really impact skin, hair, nails and joints?

Collagen is the main structural protein in animals, including humans, and plays a vital role in tissues such as bones, tendons, ligaments, cartilage and skin. It is also increasingly popular in nutritional supplements, which claim to replenish these same tissues.

“Use more animal collagen in the form of these supplements, and you’ll have healthier skin, hair, and nails, as well as soothe your joints and support digestive function,” the labels promise.

Such supplements are made from collagen-rich animal tissues that could otherwise be discarded by meat processors, such as the skin and bones of cattle and pigs, as well as the scales and skin of fish. Proteins are first denatured to form gelatin and then broken down into smaller fragments before being incorporated into products such as powders, gums, capsules and protein bars.

Supplements marketed as “plant-based collagen” do not actually contain collagen; they claim to support collagen production with a blend of amino acids, vitamins and minerals.

inconclusive polls

Any possible benefit from a supplement such as collagen depends on how it is digested and absorbed in the gastrointestinal tract and whether the products of digestion can reach target tissues and have a therapeutic effect. Some research has analyzed parts of this sequence and has indicated some possible benefits, but the story is far from complete.

Take the skin, for example. Collagen is one of the main proteins in the dermis, contributing to its firmness and elasticity, explains Diane S. Berson, associate professor of dermatology at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York. From the age of 20 onwards, we begin to lose collagen from our skin, and it can be further damaged by exposure to environmental factors such as sunlight, cigarette smoke and pollution. All of this leads to sagging, wrinkling and dryness, Berson said.

But she’s not convinced that eating collagen can alleviate these effects. Some studies show that taking collagen supplements for several months can improve the skin’s elasticity, moisture, and collagen density, but Berson notes that these are small, manufacturer-sponsored studies, increasing the chance of bias in research.

“I don’t think I’m in a position to ridicule them and say that it definitely doesn’t work.” But as a doctor, I would like to see more evidence-based science,” she said.

Instead, Berson emphasizes the importance of using sun protection, maintaining a healthy diet, drinking plenty of water, avoiding cigarette smoke, and getting enough sleep—all ways to “take care of the collagen you already have, rather than trying to replenish it. it with supplements,” he concluded.

There is little research on the effects of collagen consumption on hair and nails. A small study found that nail breakage decreased, but lacked a control group for comparison. Another product that includes collagen as one of the many ingredients seems to improve hair growth, but it’s impossible to say what role it might play in that mixture.

No indication for osteoarthritis

Letícia Deveza, a Rheumatology Scholar at Sydney Medical School, Australia, does not routinely recommend collagen supplements for patients with osteoarthritis.

“The best available evidence suggests that they have only small effects on joint pain that are likely not significant for patients,” she said, adding, “My concern is that people rely too heavily on supplements that have no clearly demonstrated benefits and neglect to other important components of osteoarthritis treatment such as exercise and weight management.

Collagen supplements are also marketed to athletes, but “there is no evidence to show that taking collagen protein improves its ability to rebuild or heal,” said Stuart Phillips, professor of kinesiology at McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, and author of a recent international study on dietary supplements.

The allegations are “largely rubbish,” he said, adding that the supplement industry is not well regulated.