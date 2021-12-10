Dollar closes high with worsening external scenario | Economy

The dollar closed higher on Thursday (9), recovering some of the ground lost in the last two trading sessions, due to the widespread flight of investors to safer assets amid global fears related to Covid-19.

The high of this session came despite the decision of Wednesday by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank to raise the base interest rate to 9.25%, as expected by the market, and indicate more tightening ahead, what several experts pointed out as beneficial for the real.

The US currency rose 0.70%, quoted at R$ 5.5727. See more quotes.

On Wednesday, the dollar fell 1.50%, quoted at R$ 5.5338. In the week, it has a drop of 1.93%. In the month, retreats 1.14%. In the year, the jump is 7.43% against the real.

Copom raises interest rate to 9.25% per year, the highest level in more than four years

Selic at 9.25%: see how savings look and compare with other investments

Copom raises interest rate to 9.25% per year, the highest level since July 2017

On Wednesday night, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the Selic rate from 7.75% per year to 9.25% per year – an increase of 1.5 percentage points. The decision was unanimous and came as expected. With the seventh consecutive increase, the Selic rate reached the highest level in just over four years – in July 2017, it was at 10.25% per year.

Although this is seen as positive for the Brazilian currency, investors assessed that there was limited room for dollar losses on Thursday, as the currency has already come from two consecutive sessions of sharp decline.

In a press release, the Copom assessed that consumer inflation “remains high” and that Brazilian economic activity has “moderately below expectations”, signaling the continuation of monetary tightening.

For the committee, there are questions regarding respect for the country’s fiscal rules, which contributes to raising inflation above the projected level and leads the Central Bank to respond with an increase in the economy’s basic interest rates.

The market’s expectation is that the Selic will reach 11.25% per year in 2022. But institutions such as Itaú estimate the interest rate to reach 11.75% per year at the end of the first quarter of 2022 amid concerns about fiscal prospects .

Higher interest rates in Brazil increase the profitability of the domestic fixed income market, which would tend to attract more foreign resources to the country, increasing demand for the real.

On the political scene, the agreement around the slicing of the PEC dos Precatórios and the enactment of parts of the proposal in which there was a consensus between the Senate and the Chamber brought relative relief, with market participants celebrating greater predictability on the fiscal front.

In the assessment of Alexandre Almeida, economist at CM Capital, the “slicing brought some relief; program of financial aid to the population.

Abroad, the expectation is that the Federal Reserve (Fed, the US central bank) will raise interest rates in the third quarter of next year, sooner than expected a month ago, according to a Reuters survey with economists.

On Thursday, the dollar index – which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six strong currencies – rose 0.315%, to 96.244, reflecting the discomfort of investors with uncertainties related to the economic impact of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, as several countries announce tougher measures to combat Covid-19.

Calculation of savings income changes due to the increase in the Selic

Why does the dollar go up? Watch the video below: