Dollar rises to R$ 5.574 even after the Selic increase; Stock drops 1.67% – 12/09/2021

The commercial dollar rose 0.71% today and ended the day quoted at BRL 5.574, after posting two consecutive declines, due to the widespread flight of investors to safer assets amid global fears related to covid-19.

The high of this session came despite the decision yesterday by the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) of the Central Bank to raise the Selic rate by 1.50 percentage points for the second time in a row, to 9.25%, and indicate more tightening ahead , which several experts pointed out as beneficial for the real.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), dropped 1.67%, and closed at 106,291.24 points, breaking the sequence of five consecutive highs. Yesterday, the index reached the highest level since October.

The dollar value reported daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are traveling and need to buy currency from exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

omicron impact

Meanwhile, abroad, the dollar index — which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of six strong currencies — rose 0.315% to 96.244, reflecting investors’ discomfort with uncertainties related to the economic impact of the Ômicron variant coronavirus, as several countries announce tougher measures to combat Covid-19.

In yet another sign of strong demand for the safety of the dollar, the South African rand and Chilean peso, emerging pairs of the real, fell more than 1% this Thursday afternoon. The Mexican peso and Turkish lira also retreated, although at more moderate rates, 0.1% and 0.7%, respectively.

“The omicron variant appears to be less lethal, although possibly more infectious, but Covid is something that will be on the radar for a while; it brings a tone of caution,” Rafael Panonko, chief analyst at Toro Investimentos, told Reuters.

The release of a major US inflation report on Friday, which could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision, was also cited by market participants as a spur to caution in this Thursday.

Copom Effect

Despite the dollar’s appreciation in this session, investors evaluated Wednesday’s Copom decision as a possible support factor for the real, with expectations that the higher profitability of the domestic fixed income market would attract foreign resources to Brazil.

The decision to raise the Selic by 1.5 percentage points was in line with the expectation of market consensus, and the signs of an increase of the same magnitude at the February meeting of next year countered some bets that the BC would slow down the process of monetary tightening amid recent signs of a slowdown in economic activity.

Although the Copom effect may provide support for the domestic currency, experts are beginning to warn of several medium-term uncertainties as the 2022 election year approaches.

“Next year is an election year; we must not approve new reforms, it must have difficulty in the government’s political articulation and it must increase the risk premium in view of the uncertainty in Brazil,” said Toro’s Panonko, predicting that the dollar “will flirt with the house of 6 reais” in 2022.

He called attention to the recent deterioration of the country’s fiscal credibility, saying that the PEC dos Precatórios — which had sections enacted on Wednesday, opening up fiscal space for financing the Auxílio Brasil program — “is not positive”, although it has given some predictability to investors.

*With Reuters