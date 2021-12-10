Double garden in A Fazenda 13? Understand how the last week of reality TV will be.

Adriane Galisteu revealed how the last week of A Fazenda 13. Before the grand final, on December 16, the pedestrians will have to face a special test, which will result in two field formations. “In the end, there will be four pedestrians in each field”, revealed the presenter at dawn this Friday (10).

After Mileide Mihaile’s elimination, Record’s attraction commander explained how the elimination marathon and finalist selections will work. This Friday and Saturday (11), viewers will follow the events of the last party for the confined and the routine at the headquarters.

“On Sunday (12), you will check the last competition of the season, it’s a challenge that the pawns will play in pairs. Each pawn of the winning pair will become the seed in the formation of two special gardens. In the end, there will be four pawns in each smacks,” explained Galisteus.

On Monday (13) and Tuesday (14), the finalists for the 13th edition of the rural reality show will be defined. Also on Tuesday, all those eliminated will return to headquarters for a “condo meeting”. On Wednesday (15), the cast will gather for a farewell party before the grand final, scheduled for Thursday (16).

Fernanda Medrado, who quit the game, and Nego do Borel, who left the reality show after being accused of raping Dayane Mello, will not be present in the final dynamics of the program.

On Wednesday (8), Medrado made a post on her Twitter and regretted not having been invited to the closing party of A Fazenda 13:

I thought I could, yes, be invited. I thought it was understandable that my psychological condition was not well enough to live the dream in its entirety at that moment. I won’t be able to be there to close this small cycle, but it is very important to me. Life goes on! Never doubt anyone’s psychological health.

Watch the video: