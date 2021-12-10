Douglas Costa’s old post goes viral among Inter fans after relegation; check out

Grêmio will compete in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship in 2022. Despite the 4-3 victory over Atlético-MG, it was not enough to avoid the third relegation in the club’s history. As expected, the gremista fall resulted in many provocations from fans of Internacional, their main rivals. Douglas Costa, for example, was the biggest target of mockery.

On Twitter, for example, Colorados rescued a 2016 post by Douglas Costa, when he had nudged Inter for their unprecedented move to the Second Division.

– What Day is Today ? Second ?! – wrote at the time.

See how the repercussion was with the fans of Internacional.

Four years after winning the tri-championship of the Libertadores, Grêmio also falls for the third time in its history (1991, 2004 and 2021). Last night, not even with a gala performance by Diego Souza and a 4-3 victory, without debts and up-to-date wages, he managed to avoid a new shameful stain on his centenary history.

Grêmio finished Brasileirão in 17th place, with 43 points, three behind Juventude, the first outside the Z-4.

– We have to make an apology, sad moment for all of us. Moments that impose enormous responsibility on us. Not with scorched earth, put Grêmio back in its place. Make a climb again to the elite. We will do it with vigor, perseverance, organize all this and also organize our return. If you are clearly guilty, we can dissect – lamented President Romildo Bolzan.

– Grêmio’s business is football. We didn’t perform well this year. If the business is football, the beginning of the reformulation is in football, a new way of doing things.

