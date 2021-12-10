Douglas Costa’s old post goes viral among Inter fans after relegation; check out

Credit: Disclosure / Guild

Grêmio will compete in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship in 2022. Despite the 4-3 victory over Atlético-MG, it was not enough to avoid the third relegation in the club’s history. As expected, the gremista fall resulted in many provocations from fans of Internacional, their main rivals. Douglas Costa, for example, was the biggest target of mockery.

On Twitter, for example, Colorados rescued a 2016 post by Douglas Costa, when he had nudged Inter for their unprecedented move to the Second Division.

– What Day is Today ? Second ?! – wrote at the time.

What Day is Today ? Monday?!🙊 — Douglas Costa (@douglascosta) December 11, 2016

See how the repercussion was with the fans of Internacional.

What Day is Today ? Monday?!🙊 https://t.co/ucsq2Eipsz — Marcos Cuesta 🇦🇹 (@vinicin188) December 10, 2021

YES 🅱️🅱️🅱️THE SECOND, AND GOOD WEDDING! https://t.co/aIOydJLSI9 — Inter of Depression (@InterDD) December 10, 2021

It’s still Thursday, but next year it’s Monday EVERY DAY https://t.co/4hnosEiFsS — William (@Williammayy_) December 10, 2021

TODAY IS WEDDING DAY, MARRY AB 🅱️🅱️🅱️ https://t.co/6RN2BXUEBC — malvin (@Keelvin_11) December 10, 2021

SECOND RIGHT?👻👻👻 https://t.co/pC4nFcZ0lf — Pedro De Baco🇦🇹 (@pedrodebaco) December 10, 2021

Hello Douglas Costa, have a second in your sixth turd! https://t.co/Dc3afdWnVy — Fleisch 🇦🇹 (@gabfleisch) December 10, 2021

Almost that, third Monday on a Thursday they will play on Fridays. https://t.co/Znmcwauf9E — Mauricio Henckel 🇦🇹 (@MauHenckel) December 10, 2021

YES, TODAY IS MONDAY KKKKKKKKKK https://t.co/iT6n7Dv8Qn — João Gabriel (@JaaoGabriel17) December 10, 2021

Second Douglas Second https://t.co/AUZioOwcIR — 🅱️🅱️🅰️onitta (@rafaelycolorada) December 10, 2021

Four years after winning the tri-championship of the Libertadores, Grêmio also falls for the third time in its history (1991, 2004 and 2021). Last night, not even with a gala performance by Diego Souza and a 4-3 victory, without debts and up-to-date wages, he managed to avoid a new shameful stain on his centenary history.

Grêmio finished Brasileirão in 17th place, with 43 points, three behind Juventude, the first outside the Z-4.

– We have to make an apology, sad moment for all of us. Moments that impose enormous responsibility on us. Not with scorched earth, put Grêmio back in its place. Make a climb again to the elite. We will do it with vigor, perseverance, organize all this and also organize our return. If you are clearly guilty, we can dissect – lamented President Romildo Bolzan.

– Grêmio’s business is football. We didn’t perform well this year. If the business is football, the beginning of the reformulation is in football, a new way of doing things.

