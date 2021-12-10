Douglas Costa had the unusual attitude of asking for Grêmio’s release, to hold a wedding party on Tuesday (7). Obviously the request was refused, as the tricolor has the great challenge of beating Atlético-MG today (9) and remaining in Serie A.

However, as far as we know, the athlete did not like not having his request granted, he even called his manager to resolve the situation. However, the situation was resolved and the player trained normally.

However, the backstage caught fire, with even a manager who wanted the athlete’s contract to be terminated. After all, Douglas Costa proved to be completely out of focus with the club’s goal, which is to escape the relegation zone.

As we are Brazilians, the unusual situation ended up becoming a meme, being widely reflected mainly on Twitter. Next, you can check out the best memes from Douglas Costa’s request.

Fábio Júnior – Married 7 times in 68 years Douglas Costa – Married and partied 95 times in 2021 alone pic.twitter.com/BzBVRJ7QxP — Miranda™🇪🇪 (@Eniederson) December 8, 2021

*Grêmio needing to leave the relegation zone* Douglas Costa: pic.twitter.com/SA4WLUhxOR — VOLGANOᶜˢᵃ 🎅🎄 (@VULGAOTT) December 8, 2021

Douglas Costa taking the field tomorrow night at Arena do Grêmio pic.twitter.com/4rgb4fGhIT — Dona Lucia (@DonaLuciaHexa) December 8, 2021

Douglas Costa’s favorite TV show pic.twitter.com/3Rj3c4YRIp — FUTE RS (@Fute_RS) December 8, 2021

550 Douglas Costa weddings this season pic.twitter.com/EW5rv0ZjHR — Museo de Memes do Grêmio (@museu_gremio) December 8, 2021

IN SIX MONTHS IN BRAZIL, DOUGLAS COSTA HAD MORE WEDDING PARTIES THAN FÁBIO JÚNIOR IN HIS LIFE. pic.twitter.com/Mzic8Yvber — Guild Day (@gremio_dia) December 8, 2021

Douglas Costa’s request to Grêmio becomes a meme

For Grêmio fans, all that remains is to laugh at a situation like this. The big star, who was hired to decide the games, ended up on the eve of the most important game in recent years asking for a break! Douglas Costa’s stay in Grêmio seems increasingly unlikely for 2022.

Grêmio usually do well against Corinthians in Itaquera

The athlete arouses the interest of clubs like Atlético-MG and Flamengo, and may leave the tricolor gaucho to one of them. Douglas Costa also has polls from MLS and Arab World teams.

In other words, if Grêmio has good sense, it will try to get rid of Douglas Costa. And it will succeed, because it still has a market. After all, even if he decides today’s game (9), he will still have hurt the tricolor crowd a lot.

Image: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF