Douglas Costa’s wife reappears and defends player: ‘We didn’t imagine Grêmio would be in this situation’

The model and digital influencer Nathália Féliz reactivated the Instagram account that she disappeared on her wedding day with the player Douglas Costa, from Grêmio. The celebration had to be canceled after the Tricolor did not release the attacker for the festivity that would be held at Copacabana Palace, in Rio de Janeiro.

Nathália stated that, due to the pandemic, she had to reschedule the party for December 7, two days after the date that was scheduled for the end of Brasileirão. However, the CBF had to postpone the end of the competition due to difficulties in the calendar.

The model also said that Douglas loves Grêmio and returned to Brazil for the dream of defending the club and that the two did not imagine that Tricolor would be in this situation at the end of the championship, fighting against relegation.

– Exactly a year ago we scheduled our wedding. The first would be in the church, more formal, and another in Punta Cana. The church’s one was eventually canceled because of the pandemic. And then we immediately set another date, which in this case would be December 7th (the championship ended December 5th). So, this wedding was already scheduled for six months with that date. We didn’t imagine all this change or that Grêmio would be in this situation – he said.

– Nobody schedules a wedding overnight. We understand this whole situation, but my husband is in love with his team at heart and he returned to Brazil for the love of the club. I wish him and the club the best because I know how hard they are trying to get out of this situation. It is very easy to judge others not being in the skin – he added.