Douglas Souza leaves Italy and returns to Brazil; club claims abandonment – 12/09/2021

One of the Olympic athletes who hit the internet the most in 2021, Douglas Souza ended this Thursday (9) his first experience playing for a foreign club. The volleyball player ended his contract with Vibo Valentia, from the region of Calabria, Italy, after just three months in Europe, and posted on his social networks that he is returning to Brazil.

About two hours later, the Italian club went to social media to complain that Douglas had left the team. “Today the vibo Valentiauglas learned that the athlete Douglas Souza left the city and his teammates without any authorization and justification. The club, deeply disappointed by the athlete’s inexplicable behavior, will evaluate all actions to protect the club’s interests,” he said.

O Olympic look he learned from the player’s staff and the main (and richest) clubs in the country that there is no negotiation for him to play in any of them. The Superliga is already in the middle of the season, the Club World Cup is being played in Minas Gerais, and Douglas is a very expensive player by Brazilian standards.

The information that Douglas could leave Italy was initially published by Web Vôlei, in the early hours of this Thursday. According to the specialized website, the Brazilian had not participated in the club’s last training session and had warned the rest of the squad. On Wednesday, Douglas warned, on social media, that he would not do his traditional live about games on Thursday.

This Thursday afternoon, Italian time, the player posted a photo at an airport on Instagram and the message: “Brazil, I’m coming back”. For most fans, the timing of the trip indicates that he can participate in Big Brother Brasil (BBB), whose debut is scheduled for January 17th. Douglas’ staff denies that possibility.

In July, Galvão Bueno even suggested the BBB to Douglas in an interview and the player showed great interest. “Call me, for God’s sake! I’m ready. BBB22, here I come,” he said. Afterwards, Boninho, director of the program, posted on social networks that he supported the idea.

Douglas started his career at Pinheiros, at the base, and began to stand out among the professionals at Sesi-SP, where he played from 2014 to 2018. In the last two seasons, he defended Taubaté, which was the main team in the country. But the club is experiencing enormous financial difficulties, lost support from the city of Vale do Paraíba and moved to Natal (RN). With no money, the team, which continues to bear the name Funvic, lost its main players.

In Italy, Douglas is even the main scorer of the vibo Valentia, with 119 points in 10 games, which leaves him in 24th place among the best Italian league, considered the strongest in the world. But the club, which also has Maurício Borges and Flávio Gualberto, other Brazilians, occupies the penultimate position in the table, with two wins and eight defeats.