Douglas Souza speaks about leaving Italy – Web Vôlei

The pointer Douglas Souza spoke, this Thursday night (12.09), about his departure from Vibo Valentia. The player posted a video on his social networks explaining why he left the club still in the Italian Championship shift, while connecting between flights. He will spend Friday in Paris and the forecast is to arrive in Brazil on Saturday morning.

Douglas said he was not happy at the new club, he revealed that he has proposals from Brazilian teams, but that he will only return to play in the Superliga next season.

– About frills, who knew me, who was closer, knew I wasn’t happy and decided to return to Brazil. I communicated with the club, spoke with the club the day before I got back. The businessman already told me that I have some proposals from Brazil, we have to sit down and talk. I’m not playing this Superleague yet. I’ll play the next one,” Douglas said.

This Thursday morning, Vibo Valentia published a statement on its social networks saying that Douglas had “abandoned” the club and hinted that it could trigger the pointer in court:

“Today, Vibo Valentia learned that the Brazilian athlete Douglas Correia de Souza left the city and his teammates without any authorization and justification. The club, deeply disappointed by the athlete’s inexplicable behavior, will evaluate all actions to protect the club’s interests,” the statement said.

Douglas Souza, however, downplayed the situation. He said he informed the leaders of his decision on the eve of the trip:

– I did talk to all the people responsible for frills (from Vibo Valentia), my manager is still in contact with the club to finish as best as possible and make a deal. That’s it, life that goes on. Each one in his corner, that’s it – completed the Olympic champion at the Rio-2016 Games and a member of the Brazilian national team, who finished the Tokyo Games this year in fourth place.

As anticipated by Web Vôlei, yesterday, Douglas Souza decided to break his contract with the team due to adaptation problems. The team occupies the penultimate place in the Italian Championship with just two wins in 10 games and, despite having invested in a competitive group this season, it has not had good results or good performances.

Last month, he lost Japanese opponent Nishida, with a right calf injury. In addition to Douglas, Vibo Valentia has signed two other Brazilian players: pointer Maurício Borges and central Flávio. In November, one of the managers criticized the team’s stance, saying Vibo Valentia looked like a “vacation resort”, but without naming names.