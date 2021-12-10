Economy asks Congress to include R$100 billion in the 2022 Budget project | Economy

The Ministry of Economy sent an official letter to Congress this Thursday (9) asking for an additional R$100 billion in expenditures to be included in the 2022 Budget project and considered R$415 as the average benefit of Auxílio Brasil in the year that he comes.

According to the folder, the adjustment is necessary due to the enactment of part of the PEC on Precatório on Wednesday and a higher projection for this year’s inflation.

In the calculations of the Economy, the part of the PEC of the Precatório that was promulgated must make room for BRL 62.2 billion in the spending ceiling of next year. If the remainder of the proposal is also approved and enters into force, the slack should rise to BRL 106.1 billion.

The official letter signed by Minister Paulo Guedes points out that the correction for inflation of Social Security benefits, unemployment insurance, salary bonuses, among others, will cost R$ 33.5 billion.

Another R$5.5 billion will be needed to cover other mandatory expenses, such as civil servants’ salaries, adjustments to the Agricultural Activity Guarantee Program (Proagro) and subsidies for constitutional funds.

As spending is mandatory – that is, it cannot be cut – the ministry considers it “prudential” that they be included in the Budget before approval.

“The change suggestion refers to mandatory expenses that will inevitably have to be borne for the next year”, says Guedes in the document.

Still, the minister assesses that the partial enactment of the PEC dos Precatório “allows the adaptation of the PLOA 2022 mainly to the adjusted mandatory expenses”.

The letter sent to Congress states that the expansion of Auxílio Brasil next year will require an additional R$ 54.6 billion from the Budget. In 2022, the government promises to raise the benefit to R$ 400 and expand the program’s audience from 14.5 million families to 17 million families.

Although, the technical note on which the letter was based considers BRL 415 as the average benefit amount of the Brazilian Aid. According to the document, the economy estimates were confirmed by the Ministry of Citizenship.

Finally, the official letter also states that another BRL 4.5 billion will be needed to purchase and distribute vaccines and another BRL 1.9 billion to cover the gas voucher, which will be paid every two months in the equivalent amount. 50% of the national average price of a 13 kg gas cylinder.

The decree that regulates the program does not define when the benefit starts to be paid, but establishes that the program will last for 5 years.

According to a member of the economic team, the cost of vaccines and gas tickets are not considered mandatory expenses, but discretionary expenses – that is, they are part of the free expenses of the Executive Branch.

The official letter, however, did not include obligations arising from possible restatements of public revenues, such as compensation to the General Social Security System (RGPS) that the National Treasury needs to pay due to the extension of the payroll exemption and transfers to the National Fund Scientific and Technological Development (FNDCT). However, the technical note on which the document is based warns that the final text to be approved by Congress must include adjustments.

Congress enacts part of the Precatório PEC over protests by opposition and independent senators

commission analyzes budget

The Ministry of Economy’s official letter is addressed to the General Rapporteur for the Budget, Deputy Hugo Leal (PSD-RJ), and to the President of the Mixed Commission on Plans, Public Budgets and Inspection (CMO), Senator Rose de Freitas (MDB-ES) .

On Monday (6), the CMO approved the preliminary report by Deputy Hugo Leal, which sets aside R$ 1.2 billion for the rapporteur’s amendments – which make up the so-called ‘secret budget’.

However, the value may rise to R$ 16.2 billion, according to the resolution approved by Congress that establishes the sum of individual and bench amendments as a ceiling for rapporteur amendments.

Provided for in the Constitution, individual amendments will total R$ 10.47 billion in 2022 and those of the bench, R$ 5.75 billion.

The economic team had already been signaling that it would send a modifying message to the 2022 Budget project to adapt the text to the PEC of the Precatório.