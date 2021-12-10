Elon Musk finally manages to sell his last home for over R$166 million

Eccentric billionaire Elon Musk has officially sold his last home, for a measly $30 million (about R$166 million). While unable to move to Mars, Musk will live in a prefab house installed inside SpaceX’s headquarters in Boca Chica, Texas.

Musk put his last home up for sale in mid-June this year. At the time, the billionaire said on Twitter that he had decided to put the property up for sale and even made some demands. Musk said the new owners would need to be part of a “large family”.

For Elon Musk, the gigantic mansion in the state of California was the most special of their homes, because of that, it was the last one he disbanded. Initially, the house belonged to actor and comedian Gene Wilder, who played Willy Wonka in 1971’s original version of The Chocolate Factory.

Despite being a home that belonged to two icons, one from pop culture and one from the world of business (and also from pop culture), it wasn’t easy for Elon Musk to “get rid of” his last house. Initially, the value of the property was 37.5 million dollars (about R$ 207 million at the current price).

However, Musk did not find interested in paying that amount on the house. So, in October, he decided to hire another real estate agent and make a discount. With that, he finally managed to “pass forward” the last of his properties here on Earth.

The sale of all homes and property, say, fixed, is part of Elon Musk’s efforts to colonize Mars. Come on, if he plans to go to the Red Planet in the future, it doesn’t make much sense to have assets here on Earth, right? Besides, the mission is very expensive, even for the richest man in the world.

Elon Musk’s plans for Mars are quite ambitious, the businessman wants to build nothing less than a Martian city, composed of a fleet of 1,000 spacecraft, with the year 2050 as deadline. The expectation is that the city will be a metropolis, with population of one million people.

