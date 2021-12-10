End of Brasileirão 2021: find out who goes to Libertadores, Sudamericana and Serie B

In a busy night marked by 24 goals and emotion until the end, the Campeonato Brasileirao 2021 ended this Thursday. Thus, it was defined that the Grêmio, in fact, will play Serie B next to Bahia, who took the turn to the fortress. Besides that, Artur, at the end of the day, took Fluminense from sixth place and secured Red Bull Bragantino in the group stage of the Libertadores. Next, the THROW! shows how the future of each team for 2022 looks like.

> PERFORMANCES: David Braz, Luiz Henrique and Abel guarantee the Flu na Liberta

CLASSIFIED FOR LIBERTATORS

Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Palmeiras, Fortaleza and Corinthians they were already guaranteed in the group stage no matter what happened tonight. The last place for this phase of the continental competition went to the Red Bull Bragantino, who beat Internacional 1-0.

Thus, Fluminense and America-MG will enter the initial stages of the Copa Libertadores. Both teams won, but as the team from Bragança Paulista managed to triumph, the duo will still need to fight for places in the group stage.

Besides them, the Athletic-PR will also play Libertadores. Hurricane ended the year in 15th place, but as he was the South American champion, he already has a guaranteed place in the group stage.

> See how the Brasileirão table looks like

CLASSIFIED FOR SOUTH AMERICAN

Already Atlético-GO, Santos, Ceará, Internacional, São Paulo and Cuiabá they are the teams that will compete in the second most important continental competition in South America.

It is worth remembering that Dourado was still at risk of falling to Serie B with a certain combination of results that did not happen. As for Atlético-GO, which beat Flamengo, would guarantee a spot at Libertadores if Fluminense or América-MG had stumbled.

DOWNGRADED TO SERIES B

O Guild he even beat Atlético-MG by 4-3, but even so, suffered another downgrade in its history. This happens because, in addition to the defeat of Bahia, Tricolor needed the Youth lost to Corinthians, which did not happen.

The other demoted is the Bahia, who turned to Fortaleza, at Arena Castelão, and will play in Serie B in 2022. Thus, Grêmio and Bahia join Sport and Chapecoense like the clubs relegated to the second division. Juventude, in turn, managed to escape relegation, but stayed in 16th place, which does not guarantee it for any of the continental competitions.