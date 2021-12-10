End of mystery! Find out the reason for the fight between Carlinhos Maia and Gkay | Column Fabia Oliveira

Carlinhos Maia and Gkay made up on the last night of ‘Farofa da Gkay’, which took place in Fortaleza. However, to this day the reason that led the two to leave remains a mystery. They, when talking publicly about the disagreement, say nothing with nothing and put on hot cloths so as not to reveal the real reason for the crap. But this column found out and, as we’re not a trunk, we’ll tell you, dear readers.

It all started in 2018, when Gkay and Charlie were inseparable. He hadn’t come out as a homosexual yet and she was often named his girlfriend. Gkay’s name used to be very much in evidence because of these speculations about the romance that, in fact, was never more than friendship on both sides. Well then.

In early 2019, Carlinhos finally came out as a homosexual and introduced her now husband, Lucas Guimarães, as his partner. The spotlight that was previously with Gkay, became Lucas, which made the influencer very jealous of his friend. In the circle of mutual friends of Gkay and Carlinhos, the reason for the fight is given as gossip and intrigue on the part of Gkay to turn Carlinhos against Lucas. Precisely because of this that her fight was not just with Carlinhos, but with the couple.

Everyone was hurt with each other and, after three long years, Carlinhos and Gkay decided to give their friendship a new chance and forget about the nitpicking of the past. Lucas Guimarães, however, still follows with Gkay’s goat, after all, he, more than anyone, knows that everything he faced because of her to keep his relationship with Carlinhos standing.

Carlinhos decided to make peace with Gkay at ‘Farofa’, her birthday event. But Lucas preferred to stay at home and, on the same night that Carlinhos went on stage with a bouquet of flowers for his friend who hosted the event, Lucas shared a story on Instagram saying the following: “I’m doing the breathing meditation well”, he wrote he as a subtitle to a video in which he appears rolling his eyes. But then he deleted the publication.

Gkay, in turn, also doesn’t make a point of hiding that Lucas Guimarães doesn’t like her. In live with the influencer Álvaro, the woman from Paraíba talked about the rancidity of Carlinhos Maia’s husband with her: “Lucas doesn’t like me”, she declared. And Álvaro replied: “Ah, but he will learn to like it. You have to like it, guys. Life is only one. Everybody making up there… Solange (Almeida, who made up with Xand Avião), you and Cacá (Carlinhos Maia), me and Cacá too”, said the influencer.