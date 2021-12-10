England again requires the use of masks indoors | World

The use of masks indoors was once again mandatory in England this Friday (10). The move is part of a package announced this week by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The changes are part of an attempt to curb the advance of the country’s coronavirus.

On Wednesday, Johnson announced tougher restrictions against Covid-19 in the country, ordering people to work from home, wear masks in public places and present vaccine passes to slow the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The announcement of the new restrictions – which are said to prevent a new lockdown – comes as the prime minister faces negative reaction to an alleged Christmas party by his team last year, which would have taken place illegally amid harsh restrictions imposed by his government.

The new restrictions, which take effect on Friday, were dubbed by the prime minister as a “Plan B” by the British to contain the omicron variant, which is spreading rapidly across the country.

One concern is that the measures will again affect the economy and hit the pubs, restaurants and commerce sector before Christmas and impose another blow on UK finances.

“While the picture can improve, and I sincerely hope it does, we know that the logic … of exponential growth can lead to a huge increase in hospitalizations and therefore, unfortunately, deaths,” Johnson told a news conference.

Johnson, who lifted most of Covid’s restrictions in England in July, vowed to get through the winter without resorting to a fourth Covid-19 lockdown, but kept “Plan B” in reserve.

Part of these measures, such as the reintroduction of masks in public transport and in stores, were already being adopted, but on Wednesday Johnson also encouraged remote work.

The UK has recorded more than 145,000 deaths from Covid-19 during the pandemic.

A quick start to the vaccine program has since helped to contain the impact, and in recent months cases have held steady at around 43,000 daily infections and 135 deaths after Johnson lifted most of the restrictions in England.

But the emergence of the omicron variant has pushed governments around the world to the limit. The UK has recorded over 500 cases of this variant.