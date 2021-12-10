Entrepreneur reveals which fate of Haaland will be Real, Bayern, City or Barcelona

Erling Haaland’s future will not be Borussia Dortmund, despite the efforts of the Germans. In an interview with ‘Sport 1’ channel, businessman Mino Raiola, responsible for the striker’s career, revealed that the star player’s destiny will be Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Manchester City or even rival Bayern.

“Haaland can and will take the next step. Bayern, Real, Barcelona and City: these are the big clubs he can go to. City have won the Premier League five times in recent years, significantly more than United. to Dortmund, we knew that moment would come.”

Despite having already defined Haaland’s departure, Mino Raiola emphasizes that he still doesn’t know when it will happen. According to the agent, it most likely happens at the end of the current season.

“Maybe this summer (mid 2022), maybe the following summer. But there’s a big possibility that Erling will leave this summer. We’ll see. He’s someone who wants to develop, who seeks new challenges. You only change when you have a better alternative.”

Erling Haaland arrived at Borussia Dortmund in 2020, having distinguished himself for Red Bull Salzburg, and quickly became the main player for the German club. With the auregra shirt, the Norwegian has the incredible record of scoring 74 goals and 19 assists in just 72 games.