Entrepreneurs celebrate the approval of the payroll tax relief project

posted on 12/10/2021 06:00



The footwear sector is one of the beneficiaries of the tax exemption – (credit: NANDO OLIVEIRA/Esp. EM/DA Press)

In a symbolic vote, the Senate approved, yesterday, the Bill (PL) 2541/2021, which extends for two years the exemption from the payroll of 17 sectors of the economy. The plenary kept the entire text already approved by the Chamber. The matter is now going to be sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Payroll exemption is a mechanism that allows companies in the benefited sectors to pay rates of 1% to 4.5% on gross revenue, instead of 20% on payroll. This permission was introduced 10 years ago by Law 12,546/2011, which expires this month. The bill approved by the Senate extends the effects of the law until the end of 2023.

The PL is authored by deputy Efraim Filho (DEM-PB). In the Senate, the rapporteur, Veneziano Vital do Rêgo (MDB-PB), kept the text in its entirety, amid an understanding between the parliamentarians on the need and urgency of extending the exemption. He even rejected seven amendments that were presented. If there were changes to the project, the Chamber would have to analyze it again.

stimuli

In the opinion, the rapporteur pointed out that, with the advance of vaccination against covid-19 and the consequent reduction in the average number of new cases, “the reheating of the economy imposes fiscal incentives and the extension (or maintenance) of existing ones”. According to him, “the exemption proposed in this project is historically included in our order and, with the approval of this House, it will continue to serve the same sectors”.

The opinion also says that “we are still experiencing high rates of unemployment, underemployment and discouragement”. “In this sense, the non-extension of the payroll tax exemption would create obstacles for the resumption of jobs”, he maintained.

Vital do Rêgo defended that, in place of “palliative and temporary measures”, Congress should turn to the debate of “real and permanent measures” to stimulate employment and the country’s economy. He cited, among other actions, the need for a tax reform.

PL 2.541/2021 was approved two days after the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), received representatives of associations from all sectors benefited by the law. During the meeting, the businessmen asked for the proposal to be approved this week, with the argument that the exemption is a well-designed policy, which encourages investment and employability. According to them, the end of this mechanism in the context of the pandemic would bring unpredictability and damage to the labor market.

Pacheco decided to take the project directly to the plenary, that is, without the need to go through commissions. The proposal had passed the House on November 17th.

fundamental

After the project was approved, Pacheco said that the matter is “very important for the country, which refers to a form of taxation for 17 sectors whose high employability recommends this treatment”. According to him, “a much-desired extension for the maintenance of economic activities that are absolutely essential for the generation of employment and work in Brazil”.

This is not the first time that the Legislative has approved the extension of the payroll exemption. In June 2020, lawmakers postponed the end of this mechanism, which would take place that year, to December 31, 2021. Bolsonaro vetoed the extension, but the veto was overturned by Congress.

Now, differently, the government supports the extension of the exemption. The change in posture was adopted with the aim of attracting business support to changes in the calculation of the spending ceiling, provided for in the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of Precatório.

celebration



President of the Brazilian Textile and Apparel Industry Association (Abit), Fernando Valente Pimentel celebrated the approval of the payroll tax exemption. According to him, the measure is essential not only for the preservation of jobs, but also for companies to continue “in their journey of generating new jobs”.

The companies affiliated to Abit employ around 1.5 million workers. “The biggest social program that we have is employment, decent, formal employment and with all the guarantees of legislation”, he defended. “This project meets the country’s interests, considering that the growth prospects for 2022 are more modest, causing job generation to be reduced.”

The president of the National Federation of Call Center, Installation and Maintenance of Telecommunications and Information Technology Network Infrastructure (Feninfra), Vivien Suruagy, believes that the extension of the payroll exemption will guarantee jobs and enable investments, including the implementation of 5G technology .

The business leader noted, however, that there are still other issues that must be debated to resolve the Brazil cost, such as the approval of a tax reform that will reduce the tax burden on companies. “The extension of the exemption is great news for all 17 sectors involved, but we have to face the Brazil cost, reducing the burden of taxes for those who produce,” said Suruagy.

Professor José Oreiro, from the Department of Economics at the University of Brasília (UnB), criticized the tax relief policy in Brazil. According to him, the benefited companies should be required to present, in detail, some compensation, such as jobs preserved and generated.

“The government is giving up revenue without asking for any kind of compensation from the companies. For example: consideration in terms of not laying off employees, or making investments. You cannot provide a benefit with public money without demanding a counterpart”, said Oreiro. “What do these companies offer the government in return? What is the benefit of this for society? How is the counterpart that companies are giving? None.”

The professor observes that “the benefited companies themselves do not even bother to demonstrate, with arguments, with studies, which were the benefits generated by this measure”.