Epic Games Store to give away 15 free games in December

Starting with the mystery game of the 16th with Shenmue 3

Following the tradition of recent years, the Epic Games Store should give away more games for free than usual. A user named “billbil-kun” on the Dealabs website said that from December 16th, one free game per day will be offered until the 30th. This leaker had already hit the games that PS Plus would make available between September and December, and even the December games from Xbox Live Games with Gold.

According to billbil-kun, the first game to make its debut in the free games round is Shenmue 3. If he’s right, the game already has its space saved in the Epic Games Store. If you log in at this time, you will see that there is a mysterious game to be revealed on the 16th, which would lead us to believe that it must be Shenmue 3.

As the first free game is revealed, it will also be the start of the Epic Store Christmas Deals, what will happen until January 6th. Leaker guarantees that he has good games on this list and that, for him, the game that will be offered on the 25th is the best on the whole list. In his list, he left in bold the days when the most interesting games will be revealed: 16, 17, 19, 20, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 28. That is, more than half of the games will be “interesting”.

In December last year, the Epic Store offered, between the 17th and 31st, the following games: Cities Skyline, Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty, The Long Dark, Defense Grid: The Awakening, Alien: Isolation, Metro 2033, Tropico 5, Inside, Darkest Dungeon + DLC The Musketeer, My Time in Portia, Night in the Woods, Stranded Deep, Solitairica, Torchlight 2 and Jurassic World Evolution.



– Continues after advertising –

The free games at the time are Godfall Challenger Edition, which brings three modes that are released at the end of the campaign and already equips you with what is best. It’s basically a demo. The other game is Prison Architect, a prison creation and management game.

As for Shenmue 3, the game is a direct continuation of the previous 2001 Dreamcast title. Launched in 2019 and financed by a crowdfunding campaign, the game created a lot of anticipation, especially from longtime fans, but still managed to frustrate the hardcore fanbase, despite the explosion of nostalgia (do I speak for all the fans?). But still, if you played the first two Shenmue, I recommend continuing the story with the third title, regardless of whether it’s free or not.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VGC Source: Dealabs