Epic Games Store will give away one free game a day in December

Free games have long been a fundamental part of the industry. Soon, players will even be able to redeem some titles for free at the Epic Games Store, according to the same person responsible for leaking PS Plus games.

As published by VG247, Epic Games will be giving away one free game per day between the 16th and 30th of December. There is no information as to what these titles are at this time, but bearing in mind the free games period offered by the company in 2020, we can remain hopeful.

The first game may be Shenmue III, according to Dealabs user Billbill-Kun. Although the game wasn’t as well received when it was released, we’re talking about a great franchise. If most games go in a similar direction, the future looks bright.

Along with free games, the Epic Games Store is expected to launch a year-end promotion in 2021, with games available for much lower than normal prices. This discount period would only end on January 6th.

If you want to know more about games on sale, check out this list where the The Enemy listed the free games of the week and which ones can be purchased for less than normal prices currently.