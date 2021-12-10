Ethereum’s Cryptocurrency Rises 12,000% and Challenges ETH’s Throne By CryptoFácil



Ethereum’s Competing Cryptocurrency Rises 12,000% and Challenges ETH’s Throne



A rival of () is making a big bang in the cryptocurrency market after printing massive gains this year. The cryptoactive broke barriers and joined the select list of the ten largest cryptoactives in market value.

Terra (LUNA), which is a smart contracts network geared towards stablecoins used for e-commerce payments and decentralized finance services (DeFi), stole the show last year and challenged the ETH throne.

is on the rise this year. The cryptocurrency opened 2021 at $0.65 and hit an all-time high of $78.37 on December 4th. Therefore, it valued more than 11.956%.

With this performance, Ethereum’s rival dropped the memecoin (DOGE) and is now the tenth largest cryptoactive. Its market value is at US$25.70 billion.

The currency’s rise in valuation comes on the heels of its parabolic growth in terms of total locked value (TVL).

According to DeFiLlama, Terra’s TVL rose from US$ 53.15 million to US$ 13.32 billion. This represents an impressive increase of almost 25,000% in less than 12 months.

When it comes to TVL, Terra is the third biggest blockchain. It trails Ethereum with $169.47 billion and Binance Smart Chain with $16.88 billion.

To explain this meteoric rise, the cryptocurrency analyst known as Guy said that the demand for stablecoins on the Earth platform is the main catalyst for the cryptocurrency rise.

“These dynamics sent LUNA to the moon. And although I saw a small correction over the weekend, if LUNA goes up to $75 in the next few days, the $90 will come soon,” he said.

Finally, the analyst pointed out that, with the growing interest in cryptoactives, the demand for stablecoins should increase. As a result, this could further boost LUNA in the coming year.

By Easy Crypt