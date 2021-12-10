EU wants millions of self-employed to receive paid vacation and minimum wage

Up to four million workers in Europe’s “gig” economy can become employees if a new European Union bill becomes law.

This Thursday (9), the European Commission proposed new rules for “digital platforms” that can force transport and delivery companies, such as Uber and Deliveroo, to reclassify their hired drivers as employees. The Commission estimates that the rules could affect between 1.7 and 4.1 million people.

If passed, the proposals would open up government fines and workers’ compensation claims to companies, and could yield up to €4 billion (US$4.5 billion) each year in additional tax revenue for EU member states, the Commission estimates. .

“We must make the most of the job creation potential of digital platforms,” Nicolas Schmit, EU Commissioner for Jobs and Social Rights, said in a statement. “But we must also make sure that they are quality jobs, that they do not promote precariousness, so that the people who work in them have security and can plan their futures.”

Workers currently in self-employed status will, in the future, be treated as employees if any two of the following criteria are met: The company sets pay, issues rules on appearance and conduct, limits ability to choose tasks and working hours, supervises work electronically , preventing them from working for others.

And the burden of proof would be on companies – not workers – to show that the criteria were not met.

In the proposal, the Commission said that some workers had “labor and social rights, which would come with the status of employment, denied”, such as receiving the minimum wage, having paid vacations and participating in collective bargaining.

Employers would also have to tell workers exactly how their digital platforms monitor and assign them to tasks.

The proposals take the form of a draft directive, a piece of legislation that, once approved by EU governments and the European Parliament, is then enacted in Member States through the introduction of local laws – a process that can take years.

Uber and Deliveroo retreat

“Gig” employers have already faced legal challenges in several countries, including Spain and the UK, over how they classify workers. In February, the UK Supreme Court ruled that Uber drivers were workers, not contractors, and had rights such as paid leave.

Uber’s business model is in stark contrast to some fast-growing 15-minute delivery apps like Gorillas that employ their delivery people. The German company says on its website that it was “a very deliberate decision to be a counter-model to the gigantic economy” and says its contractors receive health insurance and paid vacations.

A spokesperson for Uber told CNN Business in an email statement that the company was “committed to improving working conditions for hundreds of thousands of drivers who rely on our app for flexible working.”

“But we are concerned that the Commission proposal will have the opposite effect – putting thousands of jobs at risk, crippling small businesses in the wake of the pandemic and undermining vital services on which European consumers depend,” added the spokesman.

A Deliveroo spokesperson told CNN Business in a statement that the EU proposals “will increase uncertainty and be better for lawyers than the platform’s self-employed workers”, and that the company “would engage constructively with the EU and member states to ensure that our concerns and the best interests of drivers are taken into account.”

*(Translated text. Click here to read the original in English.)