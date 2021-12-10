Ex-Record Adriana Araújo says that ex considered changing daughter at the maternity hospital | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram @adrianaaraujo_ Adriana Araújo and daughter

Journalist Adriana Araújo, who left Record TV in March this year, revealed that Giovanna’s ex-boyfriend and biological father suggested changing her daughter in the maternity ward.

Giovana, now 24 years old, was born with fibular hemimelia, without a supporting bone in her right leg and two fingers in her right hand. Adriana Araújo recalled, in an interview with RedeTV!’s “Sensacional” program, when she woke up and learned of her daughter’s congenital disease. Crying, she heard from the ex the possibility of changing the baby in the maternity ward and understood that as a reality check.

“It wasn’t a real suggestion, it never was, and I say that in the book. Do you know when someone wants to shake you up and say something absurd, harsh and cruel?”, said Adriana, who was 25 years old at the time.

The journalist revealed that she and Giovana are no longer in contact with the girl’s father as a result of his decision. However, Adriana assumed that the phrase marked the family. “It was clear to me that I wasn’t supposed to make the switch, but that phrase hurt me for years and years,” he explained.

Adriana Araújo tells the story of Giovana in the book “I’m her mother”. “When it’s a child with a difference, there are all other fears, that of prejudice, whether she could walk or not, whether she would be well accepted or not, whether I would be able to teach her to love herself. There is a world of challenges ahead”, he completed in an interview with Daniela Albuquerque, which will air in full this Thursday (9).