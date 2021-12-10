Family members hold hands after the testimonies are over

Survivors and families of victims of the Kiss nightclub formed a circle and held hands amid the trial of the four defendants accused of the nightclub fire, which has been ongoing for nine days in Porto Alegre.

The situation happened after the end of the testimonies of 32 people and in the middle of the debate phase, when the prosecutor David Medina was speaking. He is part of the prosecution, who have two and a half hours to speak.

Family members and survivors have a reserved space in the audience inside the plenary. The group left their chairs, rose and held hands, remaining silent. On most of their shirts, there were photos of victims. In all, 242 people died and another 636 were injured in the fire in Santa Maria (RS) on January 27, 2013.

Right after the prosecutor showed the photos of the bodies at the CDM (Municipal Sports Center), the family members dragged the chairs and formed a circle. Afterwards, they sat down again and some even sat down. “No prison is like these people,” says the prosecutor, pointing to family members and survivors.

The group’s act takes place a few hours before the end of the trial, as there is an expectation that the sentence will be handed down from this morning to tomorrow or early Friday morning.

The judgement

Nearly nine years after the tragedy, four defendants are tried for 242 simple homicides and 636 attempted murders — the numbers take into account, respectively, those killed and injured in the fire. Due to the duration and structure involved, the jury is considered the largest in the history of the Judiciary in Rio Grande do Sul.

Yesterday, the first defendant started talking: Elissandro Spohr, known as Kiko, who owned the nightclub.

The businessman said that, initially, he helped with the evacuation of people, but he left the place after receiving a slap in the face from a person he considered his friend. During the deposition, Spohr cried a lot, apologized to the families and asked to be arrested.

“This shouldn’t have happened, shouldn’t have happened, I know it shouldn’t have happened. Why would this happen at Kiss? It was a good club where everyone liked to work. I turned into a monster overnight. And I was arrested. And I know that people died, I was there, no one told me, I was there.”

Music producer Luciano Bonilha was the second defendant to be heard today. He asked to be convicted. “Even though I know I’m innocent, to take the pain out of my parents, condemn me.”

Afterwards, the investor partner of the Kiss nightclub, Mauro Hoffmann, said that he “did not feel he owned” the nightclub, since Elissandro Spohr was the managing partner and ran the business. Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos was the last. He was the musician who charged the artifact with fire and started the fire. He said he tried to put out the flames, but he couldn’t because the fire extinguisher didn’t work.