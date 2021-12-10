Farmer from Paraná and businessman from São Paulo arrested with 1,000 kg of cocaine in Chaval, Ceará – Security

The Federal Police apprehended 1,037 kilos of cocaine that were hidden on a farm, in the municipality of Chaval, in the interior of Ceará. Three suspects were arrested:

A 51-year-old farmer from Paraná;

A 52-year-old businessman from the mechanics of São Paulo;

A driver from Itapipoca, in the interior of Ceará.

The prisoners were interrogated by the PF and may be liable for drug trafficking. According to police, the trio was part of a criminal group.

According to a press conference this Thursday morning (9), dogs were able to identify a hatch, which is an underground deposit, where the seized cocaine was found, according to the SSPDS Intelligence Coordinator, Nelson Pimentel.

It took 30 days of police investigation. Drugs were transported by small boats.

The location of the material took place in an integrated operation, with surveys carried out by the Intelligence Coordination (Coin) the Ceará Public Security and Social Defense Secretariat (SSPDS-CE) and operational support from the Ceará Military Police (PMCE) and the Integrated Air Operations Coordination (Ciopaer).

