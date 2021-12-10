‘Farofa da Gkay’: Marketing specialists assess commercial gains of influencer with R$ 2.8 million party

RIO — Digital influencer Gessica Kayane, better known as GKay, dominated social media in recent days with her three-day birthday party at a resort in Fortaleza. The event was dubbed “Farofa da Gkay” and became something of an internet celebrity convention.

To receive dozens of friends, most of them also personalities followed by thousands of people on social networks, she spent R$2.8 million, according to the website Metrópoles.

The figure may have frightened humble Internet users, but from a commercial point of view, it had a high return, say marketing experts.

Since the 5th, when the event began, the anniversary celebration has already yielded more than 1.5 million new followers to the hostess, according to branding specialist Galileu Nogueira in consultation with Social Blade.

4 million people affected by a ‘story’

— A cool way to bring new followers is to invest in advertising tools from Facebook or Instagram, for example. And the cost per gain of a follower can reach up to R$ 10, for a more niche audience, or from R$ 6, to reach a very broad audience, as is the case with Gkay — explains Galileu.

And complements:

— GKay has already gained 1,559,810 new followers since the 5th. But in addition to reach, it has gained engagement. Instagram’s algorithm really likes what it promotes at the party. And each story it was reaching 4 million people, that is, 15% to 20% of its total followers. So her advertising will get more expensive, for both reasons.

The diversity of segments with which the event’s guests talk in their professional routines actually helps Gessica Kayane break her bubble, gaining public in the music, fitness and soccer segments, among others.

Those present at Gkay’s party are, in addition to his close friends, famous celebrities and influencers — which gives the event a prestigious air.

— As Gkay has become a major media vehicle, it works a lot on concepts such as exclusivity and a sense of belonging at the party. You have to be a big influencer, a celebrity or a close friend of hers to be there. The invitation that comes from her reinforces that. So people want to be on Farofa, and being there they want to show it to their followers and create content — says Galileo.

Cost per person impacted was very low: BRL 0.04

Even though you’re not one of Gkay’s 17 million followers, you may have seen a photo or received a news report about kissing, musical performances or even reconciliations that took place at the event. Created in 2017, “Farofa” took place this year between the 5th and 8th of this month, and in this edition it has impacted around 66 million people virtually.

The spontaneous “advertising” of the party, for Galileu Nogueira, therefore, came out cheap, with the cost per person impacted at R$0.04. The calculation considers, according to Galileu Nogueira, the number of followers of the guests and an 80% overlap rate between profiles that can follow the same accounts on Instagram.

— The costs with the party are lower than any other investment that Gkay made with influencers in an attempt to have the same results, but without all the necessary actions and content curation, contracts, etc. — points out Karin Muller, Marketing Coordinator at Methodist Education.

And concludes:

“On a closer look, she organized a party for her guests, with food and drink all you want, period. But for the guests it is a great opportunity to show themselves prestigious, and belonging to a select group can open doors. In addition, each guest also leverages their own social networks and builds a whole narrative around a fun, relaxed and, most importantly, exclusive event. The professional and even commercial gains are clear to both parties.

The gains include spontaneous media, more followers every time an influencer mentions the other or becomes a highlight in a party scene, and at the end of the season, even contacts and sponsorships may pay off, due to the exposure of their personal and professional brands.

Consulted by Galileu Nogueira, the Social Blade platform shows that, since the beginning of the event, guests such as Viih Tube and Kéfera, both digital influencers, have gained 444,694 followers and 302,226 followers on Instagram, respectively.

All the frisson that the “Farofa da Gkay” generates can yield even more fruit. According to Gkay, companies have already expressed interest in transforming the event and opening it to the public. For Galileu Nogueira, it would be the birth of a product that is already very popular and that has people’s desire to be very big. Is it coming there?