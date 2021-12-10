Father Julio Lancellotti campaigns against aporophobia in the country; know the meaning | São Paulo

Arachnophobia and homophobia give names to fears and hatreds that are widespread in human history. The aversion to poverty is also historical, but it only gained its own name about 20 years ago. Of Greek origin, aporophobia refers to fear and rejection of the poor.

The word began to be spread recently in Brazil with a campaign by Father Júlio Lancellotti, from the Pastoral do Povo da Rua, in São Paulo, against the cities that practice it. He says he received hundreds of images of aporophobia in the country.

A poster of the Pato de Minas City Hall, for example, which reads “Don’t give alms, give citizenship” , carried a black stripe by Father Júlio: aporophobia. A photo of bars close to a commercial property in Salvador, Bahia, to prevent homeless people from sleeping, was also marked with a stripe by the religious. As well as the image of a viaduct with stones in Santo André, on ABC Paulista.

Father Júlio Lancellotti removed stones under one of the SP viaducts. — Photo: Vivian Reis/G1

In February, Father Júlio hammered the cobblestone blocks installed by the management of then-Mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB) in the lower part of viaducts in the East Zone of the capital.

For this reason, and for all the struggle alongside the poor in São Paulo, a bill that prohibits hostile construction techniques and restricts the use of public space bears his name. In November, the Urban Development Commission of the Chamber of Deputies approved the “Father Julio Lancellotti” bill.

The text still needs to go through the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) and the plenary to be approved.

Denouncement of Father Júlio Lancellotti in Salvador (BA) and Pato de Minas (MG). — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Situations often classified as “racism” or “xenophobia” should actually go by another name: “aporophobia”. This is the argument of the word’s inventor, the Spanish philosopher Adela Cortina, who created it in the 1990s. According to her, there are cases in which hatred of immigrants or refugees, for example, does not stem from the condition of foreigners, but, yes, the situation of misery in which these people find themselves.

The term – voted the word of the year 2017 by the Fundación del Español Urgente (Fundéu BBVA) – was used in several of his journalistic articles and in books.

“We do not reject foreigners if they are tourists, singers or famous athletes, we reject if they are poor,” he said in an interview with the BBC.

Spanish philosopher Adela Cortina, who coined the word aporophobia. — Photo: Disclosure/Fundacion Conexus/ES

In the same interview, Adela Cortina stated that she created the term precisely to “give visibility to this social pathology that exists throughout the world”.

The philosopher says that “it is common to treat those who can do us a favor or give us something in return and abandon those who cannot give us any of that”.

For Father Júlio, “the great proposal that Adelia Cortina puts forward is to move from hostility to hospitality, in relation to immigrants, migrants and refugees. It raises the question of Europe in relation to refugees a lot. Here in Brazil, the homeless are urban refugees, because nobody wants them. They bother you everywhere. They are pressured to live only in refugee camps, which we call pretty names, like ‘Reception Centers’”.

In Brazilian cities, aporophobia appears mainly in the use of bars, spears and walls to prevent the approach of homeless people to homes and establishments.

“With the increase of misery and poverty in the population, the number of the homeless population also increases. And proportionally increases rejection. With this, hostility, rejection and this hostile architecture also grows”, says Júlio Lancellotti.

“We are not wanting people to live under the viaducts. But that we don’t just stay in hostility and alienation from these people. Because this is a symbolic language. (…) It is important to light up this question to say: are we going to be hostile or are we going to be hospitable? We are going to welcome them to help transform them”, said the religious.

City with hostile architecture to scare homeless people across the country, posted on social networks by Father Julio Lancellotti. — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

Another form of aporophobia, according to the priest, is in the practice of many city halls of forcibly transferring homeless people to other cities.

In the month of July, the g1 showed that the mayor of Monte Mor, in the interior of São Paulo, was the target of an investigation when he transferred homeless people to other municipalities.

For Father Júlio Lancellotti, “by making this aporophobia explicit through works and actions, the government signals that these people are undesirable”.

“We have to look for answers in terms of social location, housing, the possibility of work and care. What we need is social protection to be able to survive. The homeless population does not have access to drinking water. Can you imagine what it means not to have access or even to that?”, declared the religious.

Campaigns by Brazilian municipalities against the donation of alms to homeless people. — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

Another public aspect of aporophobia, according to the priest, is in the campaigns that city halls throughout the country promote so that people do not give alms or direct donations to the poorest, claiming that this would feed “commodity” and the “addiction of living on the streets” .

“No one can believe that the homeless population is increasing because of the increase in handouts, that handouts are so profitable that they keep people on the streets. Who gives alms is the public power. The budget for Health, Public Housing and Social Assistance, which is a shameful alms, which cannot provide subsistence to those who need it most”, he assesses.

“I’m not advocating alms. Alms are your attitude, a matter of your conscience. And the state cannot protect your conscience,” he added.

Stones placed in front of a Caixa branch in Porto Alegre and removed after the priest posted. — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media

Father Júlio’s posts have already started to take effect and, in Porto Alegre, Caixa Econômica Federal removed the stones placed in front of a bank branch, after a complaint he made on Instagram.

“This is helping to expose something that is very much within us, which has become trivialized. Some say, ‘It’s been around for so many years…’ It doesn’t matter. The criminalization of poverty does not criminalize the producers of poverty, only the poor and impoverished”, he declared.