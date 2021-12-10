Federal Senate approves opening of accounts in foreign currency

Project continues to be sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro; according to the government, the proposed changes may increase the acceptance of the real in other countries

Mohammed Abd El Ghany/Reuters Project allows Brazilians to buy up to US$ 10,000 in any foreign currency to travel



Brazilians will be able to open foreign currency account, is what a project approved in the federal Senate and that, now, goes to the president’s sanction jair boslonaro (PL). It will be up to the central bank regulate who can maintain this type of account. The bill’s rapporteur, the senator Carlos Viana (PSD-MG) says that the new legal framework for the exchange market brings the country closer to something common in developed economies. “We are bringing important news. So far, when you are going to travel, you can take up to R$ 10 thousand in foreign currency, whether in euro, US dollar, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, or in the currency of any other country. Now, no, when we approve, we will be allowing Brazilians to buy up to US$ 10 thousand in any foreign currency they want”, he argues. According to the government, the proposed changes could increase the acceptance of the real in other countries.

*With information from reporter Caterina Achutti