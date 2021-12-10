Female Paulista breaks record in FPF streaming and will have new homes

The women’s Paulista final —Corinthians 3 x 1 São Paulo— broke an audience record in the FPF (São Paulo Football Federation) streamings. 130 thousand people watched it simultaneously on YouTube, Paulistão Play and Eleven. In total, they totaled 1 million views. And now the competition will have a new home following the men’s competition, that is, Record, HBO Max and YouTube.

Until now, the female Paulista’s rights were not linked to the men’s championship. Globo negotiated a separate agreement to broadcast the semifinals and finals of the competition on SporTV. The rest of the games were streamed.

The final games show a public interest in the competition. On YouTube, 747,000 views were registered. Added to Paulistão Play and the Eleven platform, it reached more than 1 million. It is a record in the FPF streaming that has already played Copinha games and the access divisions of the men’s competition.

As this interest is recent, the Paulista Mulher still does not cover all its expenses, requiring a subsidy from the federation. The clubs receive a quota, and the champion gets R$90 thousand. Therefore, it is still necessary for the male to generate income for the female.

In 2022, the Paulista Feminine contract is linked to Men’s rights. Therefore, they will be broadcast on YouTube, which has already passed the 2021 finals, HBO Max and Record. The agreements provide for a separate budget for women.

It’s a common scenario. FIFA, for example, links the Women’s World Cup contract to the Men’s World Cup contract. In the last edition, the audience was good and Globo broadcast the games on Open TV.

The big issue at Paulista is to attract sponsors, which is not happening in weight yet. The increased interest in the product has not yet been accompanied by investors in competitions.