Fence jump: actress Mila Moreira and Clodovil were brothers | Fame | Online Diary

Known for several works in Brazilian television drama, actress Mila Moreira died this Monday (6), victim of a sudden illness. Now, news about the artist’s personal life has taken fans by surprise.

The famous would be the sister of Clodovil Hernandes, who died on March 17, 2009. According to journalist Fernando Poffo, the story is real and has an explanation for the actress’ silence in not revealing that she had a famous brother in her lifetime.

Through his social networks, the reporter gave more details about their relationship. “I counted the gossip in half and then there was a slight euphoria. So I’m going to tell right away who was Mila Moreira’s brother without almost anyone knowing – at least it wasn’t publicly spoken,” he began.

“She was Clodovil’s sister, with whom she had a lot of partnership as a model and also on TV. The story is as follows: her father owned hotels in downtown São Paulo and ended up having a child out of wedlock, with a maid of one He didn’t take the child and the chambermaid with indigenous descent managed to get a couple to adopt her,” she said.

Poffo also said that Clodovil was adopted, but still kept in close contact with his sister: “The Spanish couple, the Hernandez, lived near the hotel and raised Clodovil, who never accepted the biological family, except for his sister, Mila” .

According to the journalist, the two maintained a great relationship, but never let their family ties be exposed in the media. “He kept in touch with her. Not only that. He played several works in partnership. Mila and Clodovil got along really well and he even introduced her eventually as ‘a sister’, implying that it was because of the partnership and such”, he said.

“It was their plaything to keep the secret and live on good terms as good brothers and partners. May they be toasting and laughing right now,” he concluded.

Look: