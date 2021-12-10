Few serious cases of Ômicron have been detected in South Africa – News

Covid-19 cases increased by 93% in Africa in one week, reported the regional office of the WHO (World Health Organization), which also reported that few of the Ômicron variant cases detected in South Africa were serious.

In its weekly briefing, the WHO Regional Office for Africa highlighted the need to improve immunization coverage on the continent, which remains at a very low average.

In Africa, more than 107,000 cases of Covid-19 were recorded during the week ending December 5, compared to 55,000 in the previous week. The proportion of these cases related to the Ômicron variant has not yet been determined.

Southern Africa recorded the biggest increase, averaging 140%.

The first data from South Africa show that the “Ômicron variant can cause less severe forms of the disease”, specified the WHO-Africa in a statement released in parallel with the meeting.

Between November 14th and December 4th, the occupancy rate of intensive care beds was only 6.3%. According to the same source, “Africa currently accounts for 46% of the nearly 1,000 cases of Ômicron reported by 57 countries worldwide.”

To date, ten African countries have reported such cases.

The WHO regional office highlighted that only 7.8% of Africans were fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Richard Mihigo, coordinator of the WHO vaccination program in Africa, insisted that the situation “is dangerous and cannot continue”.

He also noted that the supply of vaccines on the continent continued to improve and that progress was needed in “deploying” and administering doses, particularly to the most vulnerable people.