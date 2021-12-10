Fiel’s presence in the Women’s final arouses the admiration of rival fans; see testimonials

Corinthians beat São Paulo, last Wednesday night, and won the three-times Paulista Feminine championship. In addition to the victory, the 30,077 participants at the Neo Química Arena helped the club to establish a new attendance record in the history of women’s football in Brazil. The amount and support of Fiel also aroused the admiration of rival fans.

A quick search made by the report of the my helm on the social network twitter, for example, to find several testimonials from fans of various clubs in a tone of respect and admiration for Fiel.

“Corinthians fans you are perfect”, says one of the netizens who, in her description on the most popular microblog on the internet, claims to be from Cruzeiro. “Pause in clubbing: Corinthians fans filling their Arena to see the women’s team. F… great! May this perpetuate for more women’s teams out there!”, said Breeno, from Palmeira.

O my helm separated some testimonies from opposing fans about the more than 30,000 Corinthians fans present at the Neo Química Arena this Wednesday night.

Check below

Corinthians fans simply put 40 THOUSAND FANS IN A WOMEN’S GAME, q pika fans, and look, I don’t support Corinthians in — samuel123 (@samueell1233) December 9, 2021

Man, I hate Corinthians but their support with Women’s Football is something enviable and exemplary, the fans really go and support it as much as in Men’s, no wonder the team is multi-champion, fuck the girls deserve it — Trapstar fish (9-3)🧀 (@Gabriel31014581) December 9, 2021

Coritinhias has the most pika fans in Brazil — Paco✠¹⁸⁹⁸ (@1Pacoo1) December 9, 2021

I think it’s beautiful the way Corinthians fans support the women’s team, how they go to the stadium, they actually follow… if all clubs start adopting this attitude, women’s football will grow more and more each day. — Jess.. ⭐️ BI CHAMPIONSHIP (@Jessica_mota13) December 9, 2021

Corinthians fans you are perfect https://t.co/h14B6BKuDi — aninha 🇮🇹 (@ana_ldocarmo) December 9, 2021

Clubbing break: Corinthians fans filling their Arena to see the women’s team. FUCK too much! May this perpetuate for more female teams out there! — Brenno Almeida ⓟ (@brennoff_) December 9, 2021

That’s it, really angry, Corinthians fans sold out Itaquera for the women’s final from São Paulo 👏 — WHITE HEAD (@Cleitonmarq_21) December 9, 2021

I’m Palmeirense, but congratulations to the Corinthians fans who really support women’s football. — Mara Tozzi 🍷🏳️‍🌈🐷💚 (@MaraTozzii) December 9, 2021

Corinthians fans are awesome supporting women, may all other fans be like that too https://t.co/onmHaRDeUm — Fernanda (@fecrf3) December 9, 2021

30 thousand Corinthians fans get a standing ovation face women’s football growing more and more 👏👏 https://t.co/luK2m7bVyz — Wagner colorado🇦🇹🍥scinternacional🇧🇷🔴⚪ (@WagnerC60919414) December 9, 2021

Corinthians fans are very, very awesome. What these guys do for their club is a great example around the world. There is no team in the world that fills stadiums for men’s and women’s teams. Only Corinthians. That’s why the guys’ team is excellent. — Mineiro El Petiso JR🦊 (@Mtcsouza) December 9, 2021

mtt pika the Corinthians fans https://t.co/iXe33myRtF — . ᶜʳᶠ (@IsaVISEIRA) December 9, 2021

The support that Corinthians fans give to women’s football is hat-trick! 👏🏽 — Andreza (@andrezacec) December 9, 2021

Corinthians fans is mt pika pprt — FREDitter (@fred_bra) December 9, 2021

