Fiel’s presence in the Women’s final arouses the admiration of rival fans; see testimonials

Corinthians beat São Paulo, last Wednesday night, and won the three-times Paulista Feminine championship. In addition to the victory, the 30,077 participants at the Neo Química Arena helped the club to establish a new attendance record in the history of women’s football in Brazil. The amount and support of Fiel also aroused the admiration of rival fans.

A quick search made by the report of the my helm on the social network twitter, for example, to find several testimonials from fans of various clubs in a tone of respect and admiration for Fiel.

“Corinthians fans you are perfect”, says one of the netizens who, in her description on the most popular microblog on the internet, claims to be from Cruzeiro. “Pause in clubbing: Corinthians fans filling their Arena to see the women’s team. F… great! May this perpetuate for more women’s teams out there!”, said Breeno, from Palmeira.

O my helm separated some testimonies from opposing fans about the more than 30,000 Corinthians fans present at the Neo Química Arena this Wednesday night.

Check below

