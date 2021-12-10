Final Fantasy VII is coming to PC on December 16 – see system requirements

PC version has several additional content

Just yesterday (Thursday 9) during The Game Awards live event, Geoff Keighley announced a new trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade confirming (finally) the game’s arrival on PC via the Epic Games Store in the week that come, day December 16th. The game is already listed in the store.

Final Fantasy VII Remake was released for the first time still in april 2020 exclusively for PlayStation and, since then, the game has been very successful both among critics and among most users. Even last year we were already expecting the game to make it to the PC at some point, but we weren’t sure when that would happen.

After much waiting from fans, the game will finally be released for the PC and will be an exclusive (or at least temporary exclusive) of the Epic Games Store. The game is not yet available for pre-purchase, but its launch price on the platform has already been revealed: R$ 349.90. It is worth noting that the version that will arrive for PC is Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which has several additional contents such as:

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE game complete

DLC “FF7R EPISODE INTERmission” (new episode focused on Yuffie Kisaragi)

Weapon: Star Cactur

Armor: Bracelet of Midgar

Armor: Shinra Bracelet

Armor: Corneo Bracer

Accessory: Superstar Belt

Accessory: Mako Crystal

Accessory: Seraphic Earrings

Summoning Matters: Carbuncle

Summoning Matters: Chicobo

Summoning Matters: Cactur

There’s already a page for the game on the Epic Games Store, and it’s already been revealed what the minimum and recommended requirements for playing the game on PC will be, and they’re pretty exciting. Look:



Minimum requirements: Final Fantasy VII Remake

ONLY: Windows 10 64bit (ver.2004 or higher)

Windows 10 64bit (ver.2004 or higher) Processor: Intel Core i5 3330 / AMD FX-8350

Intel Core i5 3330 / AMD FX-8350 Memory: 8 GB of RAM

8 GB of RAM Storage: 100 GB available

100 GB available Video card: GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 (3GB VRAM?

Recommended Requirements: Final Fantasy VII Remake (1440p)

ONLY: Windows 10 64bit (ver.2004 or higher)

Windows 10 64bit (ver.2004 or higher) Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Memory: 12 GB of RAM

12 GB of RAM Storage: 100 GB available

100 GB available Video card: GeForce GTX 1080 / Radeon RX 5700 ?8GB VRAM?

Source: Epic Games