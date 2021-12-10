find out how much R$40 million in savings yields

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on find out how much R$40 million in savings yields 5 Views

This Thursday night (09/12), Caixa will draw its new Mega-Sena prize, number 2436. about BRL 40 million, given that Mega-Sena has accumulated again and is within this value range. But do you already know what would be the best way to guarantee a good amount income?

An alternative is to leave the Mega-Sena award in the savings account. To show you how the calculation works, we performed a simulation of the income according to Selic. Copom, last Wednesday (08/12), readjusted the rate and, now, it is in the range of 9.25%. That is, savings started to have the same income as deposits until April 2012.

Mega-Sena: how much R$37 million pays off

If a lucky one manages to hit all six of the dozen Mega-Sena drawn, he will be able to take home the value of R$ 40 million. The award forecast was established by Caixa itself. There will be a possibility, therefore, of leaving the money in the savings account.

The Selic rate is currently in the range of 9.25%, with a savings yield of 0.50% monthly + TR. This means that, in the first month, the lucky one will have an income of approximately BRL 200 thousand. Remembering that tickets with bets can be registered until 19:00 on December 9, 2021, both through lottery outlets and on the Caixa website.

The transmission will be carried out, as usual, through the bank’s YouTube channel.

