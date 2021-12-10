Find out which are the best Chrome extensions in 2021

This week, Google revealed which are the best extensions of 2021. Essential for the browser, the complementary tools can transform the experience of browsing the web in many ways, providing comfort, practicality or even an occasional pastime.
This year, the awards for the most interesting extensions on the Chrome Web Store were separated into four categories. If you are a frequent user of Google’s browser (or derivatives of Chromium, like Edge) it is very likely that one of them has already passed through your computer. Check out the winners:
communication and collaboration
Loom: screen capture and sharing wizard;
Motto: voice comments and transcripts;
Wordtune: automatic corrector.
Productivity
home education
Kami: interactive virtual space for remote teaching;
InsertLearning: Simplified annotations and synced with Google Classroom;
Toucan: helper for studying new languages;
Rememberry: study assistant.
Personalization and online shopping
Sylus: style manager;
Rakuten: shopping assistant and cashback.
Do you use any of these extensions? If yes, what is your experience with them? tell the Canaltech through social media!
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
Source: Google
Did you like this article?
Sign up for your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.