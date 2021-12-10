Find out which are the best Chrome extensions in 2021

This week, Google revealed which are the best extensions of 2021. Essential for the browser, the complementary tools can transform the experience of browsing the web in many ways, providing comfort, practicality or even an occasional pastime.

This year, the awards for the most interesting extensions on the Chrome Web Store were separated into four categories. If you are a frequent user of Google’s browser (or derivatives of Chromium, like Edge) it is very likely that one of them has already passed through your computer. Check out the winners:

communication and collaboration

Loom: screen capture and sharing wizard;

Motto: voice comments and transcripts;

Wordtune: automatic corrector.

Productivity

home education

Kami: interactive virtual space for remote teaching;

InsertLearning: Simplified annotations and synced with Google Classroom;

Toucan: helper for studying new languages;

Rememberry: study assistant.

Personalization and online shopping

Sylus: style manager;

Rakuten: shopping assistant and cashback.

