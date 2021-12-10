“Finishes as Romario”; Corinthians can pay R$600,000 per striker for 43 goals in Brazil

Timão is one of those interested behind the scenes by Germán Cano, who is free on the market after Vasco’s departure

This Thursday (09), the Corinthians ends his participation in the Brazilian Championship against Juventude, in Caxias do Sul, looking for victory. Coach Sylvinho promises full strength with what he has at his disposal, although the club is already guaranteed in the group stage of the next edition of the Libertadores.

Behind the scenes, pending issues are already on the table of President Duílio Monteiro Alves involving the 2022 planning. Cássio, Fagner and Gil are expected to renew their contracts for a longer time, while Paulinho formally agreed to a bond until 2023. On the agenda, there is still a demand by a center forward and the name of Germán Cano remains in evidence.

The player left Vasco, where he scored 43 goals in two seasons. Santos, Fortaleza, Fluminense, Internacional and Ceará are also surveying the 33-year-old Argentine’s staff. According to the colleague Lucas Costa, sectorist from Santos, the Fish moved away from the center forward by the request of R$ 600 thousand monthly.

Corinthians officially denies any survey to Cano’s staff, but, in fact, the name appeals to Sylvinho for 2022. Now it’s time to see if the conditions imposed by the player will be taken into account in CT Joaquim Grava, since Jô is the only player ready for position.

the colleague Joza Novalis, a specialist in South American football, indicates that the Argentine’s style of play can be interesting due to his nose for goals, the inspiration of “short” Romário, who also spent time in Laranjeiras as a professional.

“He’s a Serie A player. One of the best finishers on the continent. A player who knows how to work the ball inside the area like few others. He learned to finish like Romário. Finishes today like Romário. He saw videos of Baixinho scoring a goal.” indicates Novalis on your Youtube video.