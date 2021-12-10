Finland: Prime Minister apologizes after going to nightclub and breaking isolation

Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin publicly apologized on Wednesday (9) after a photo of her in a nightclub on Saturday (4) was released. She was recommended to remain in isolation after having been in contact with the country’s foreign minister, who tested positive for Covid-19.

“I did wrong. I should have considered the situation more carefully,” Marin said in an interview with Finnish public broadcaster Yle on Wednesday night.

The prime minister explained on Facebook, on Monday (6), that she decided not to cut short Saturday night even after being informed that she had been exposed to the coronavirus the day before. A Finnish gossip magazine published a photo of Marin in a crowded nightclub.

Marin said he was at a restaurant when he received a call from his secretary of state reporting on the exhibit.

“He said the ministers would not be quarantined because everyone was vaccinated twice,” wrote Marin on Facebook, explaining why she continued to socialize.

Economy Minister Mika Lintila attended a game of floorball between Finland and Latvia on Sunday (5), although he was also advised to avoid contact with others, the newspaper Helsingin Sanomat reported on Wednesday.

Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen attended a dinner on Saturday, while Finance Minister Annika Saarikko and Science and Culture Minister Antti Kurvinen canceled their participation in the same event to avoid social contact, Ilta-Sanomat newspaper reported on Tuesday .

All three ministers were exposed to the coronavirus on Friday (3), at a meeting attended by Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto who, on Saturday (4), tested positive for Covid-19.

The prime minister’s office later said it had sent the exposed ministers two text messages on Saturday, urging them to avoid contact with others.

Marin said she left her official phone number at home and instead trusted her aides to contact her on her personal phone.

Since then, the prime minister has run two Covid-19 tests, which came back negative. Lintila and Kaikkonen also tested negative.

The Finnish Institute of Health recommends avoiding social contact while waiting for Covid test results.