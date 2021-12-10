First image of the Ômicron variant seen under a microscope is released

Researchers at the University of Medicine of Hong Kong recorded a new strain of coronavirus infection in a monkey kidney cell

Reproduction/Faculty of Medicine, University of Hong KongIn the pink frame, you can see the crown-shaped tips

Scientists at the University of Medicine of Hong Kong released on Wednesday, 8, the first microscope image of the Ômicron variant. The first image, on the left, shows a “low magnification” cutout of a monkey kidney cell after infection with the new strain of monkey. coronavirus. It is possible to see the damage at the cellular level, with swollen vesicles containing small viral particles, identified in black. On the right, the image shows a “high magnification” of the same infected cell, showing aggregates of viral particles with crown-shaped tips. [dentro da caixa rosa].

The Ômicron variant, first identified in South Africa, has already been notified in 57 countries, according to information from World Health Organization (WHO). THEbeyond South Africa, Swaziland, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Lesotho, recorded a “very high” incidence of the disease in their territories in the last week.

