First impressions of the return of Sex and the City

It is inevitable to watch the first two episodes of And Just Like That, the return of sex and the city, and not feel a certain strangeness, either in form or content. The revival led by Michael Patrick King, the name behind much of the original series, embraced longer episodes, longer than 40 min, and opted to give the now three friends a more dramatic story — which, at least at this beginning, is still trying to find its place.

There is an encouragement in finding Carrie again (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis), now over 50, but still inseparable and gathering for brunch — with the notable exception, of course, of Samantha (Kim Catrall), whose absence is explained right at the beginning. But, as expected, a lot has changed: Miranda now has unpleasant surprises with her teenage son; Charlotte is an active mother on her daughters’ school board; and Carrie is on a podcast but is not very comfortable talking about spicier topics.

The space given to these more banal everyday issues, however, leaves the scene with a strong turnaround in the first episode, which abruptly changes the tone of the production. The twist itself ends up sounding gratuitous, especially given the little prior context that is reserved for one of her key characters. The event, in this initial straight, ends up serving more as a ladder to deal with a specific theme.

It is necessary to recognize that, in the second episode, the plot twist consequences are well worked out, opening the way for moments of genuine emotion that unite the protagonists and their families. However, King’s text gets in the way when trying to reconcile the drama with the comic touches that set the tone of Sex and the City for so long. And in this aspect, in particular, Samantha’s acid humor is (much) missed.

And Just Like That it also walks a tightrope when referring to current issues related to representativity — a sensitive topic, as the original series was criticized for its predominantly white cast. Miranda, for example, has awkward and unnatural dialogues with Nya (Karen Pittman), a black woman who teaches a master’s degree in human rights.

Pittman’s and Sara Ramirez (Callie from Grey’s Anatomy), however, it turns out to be a hit. Ramirez, in particular, steals the show as Che Diaz, the non-binary character who hosts the podcast in which Carrie is featured, and delivers some of the best comic moments from that opening stretch. It remains to be seen whether they will be given the space to develop into complex characters.

In this beginning, what And Just Like That provokes can be described as a mixture of feelings. It’s a very different experience from that provided by Sex and the City, although some elements are still here to dialogue with the original series. Not that it’s a problem to change, but the transformation needs to be genuine. Otherwise, the revival risks staying perpetually in a “neither there, not here” capable of alienating even long-time fans.

And Just Like That is aired weekly by HBO Max.