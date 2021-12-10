First Oscar-nominated director Lina Wertmüller dies at 93 · TV News

The first woman nominated for the Oscar for best direction in the history of the award, Lina Wertmüller (1928-2021) died this Thursday (9) in Rome, Italy, at the age of 93. The news was confirmed by the filmmaker’s family and had great repercussions in the European country, her birthplace.

Born in 1928, Lina had a difficult childhood in Italy. Described as an adventurer and short tempered, the Italian filmmaker was expelled from 15 different Catholic schools. Her passion for art started with comics like Flash Gordon, the main influence for her to enter the entertainment industry.

Lina graduated from the Faculty of Arts in Rome, in the 1940s. She started her artistic career producing plays and doing small jobs as a designer and advertiser.

In the 1960s, she entered the film industry when she met the acclaimed director Federico Fellini (1920-1993), the name behind classics like 8 e Meio (1963) and A Doce Vida (1961). The filmmaker served as a key figure and mentor in the field and even hired Lina to work as an assistant director on some projects.

Her first project as a feature film director was in The Basilisks (1961), a production that had Oscar-winner Ennio Morriconne (Django Livre, Cinema Paradiso) as the soundtrack. It was from there that she emerged as one of the greatest filmmakers of her generation.

In 1977, Lina became the first female director nominated for an Academy Award for her work on Pasqualino Sete Cabeças (1975). The film earned him nominations in the categories of best direction and best screenplay. However, the golden statuette would only come in 2019, when the Academy awarded him the honorary Oscar for his contribution to the industry.

A pioneer for filmmakers around the world, Lina made her last job as a director in 2010, with the telefilm Carmen. She retired in 2014 after the release of the short film Roma, Napoli, Venice.