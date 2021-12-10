Flamengo closes the Brazilian Championship with athletes from the ‘ideal team’ playing an average of 19 rounds

Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, David Luiz and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Bruno Henrique and Gabriel Barbosa. Flamengo has rarely had the ideal team available in the current season – so much so that, on Thursday, by ending the participation of Brasileirão, the names mentioned above will have played, on average, only 19 rounds of the championship.

The problems related to the athletes’ physical conditions were many. Muscle injuries, then, did not “save” almost anyone from this list of the 11 players who, in theory, made up Flamengo’s ideal team for the end of 2021. and Flamengo’s physiology are great.

However, the frequent calls to the South American teams also caused great damage to the team in this regard, with Isla, Arrascaeta, Everton Ribeiro and Gabriel Barbosa missing out on several games during the FIFA Dates.

Among these players, who most defrauded Flamengo throughout the Brasileirão was the Uruguayan Arrascaeta – who twice returned from Celeste with physical problems. The midfielder played only 14 of 38 league rounds. Chilean right-back Isla was very close, with 15 appearances in the tournament.

It is worth mentioning that, among the 11 titleholders mentioned, two arrived in the second half, with the Brasileirão already in progress: David Luiz and Andreas Pereira. Even so, the defender, with a muscle injury, was sidelined for over a month. Check the number of games played by each of these players!

With the second place in the classification of the Brazilian assured, Flamengo anticipated the vacation period for the main athletes. Therefore, Maurício Souza will lead a team formed by Ninho’s boys against Atlético-GO.

Diego Alves (G) – 26 games

Island (LD) – 15 games

Rodrigo Caio (Z) – 19 games

David Luiz (Z) – 7 games

Filipe Luís (LE) – 22 games

Willian Aaron (V) – 30 games

Andreas Pereira (M) – 18 games

Everton Ribeiro (M) – 22 games

Arrascaeta (M) – 14 games

Bruno Henrique (A) – 24 games

Gabriel Barbosa (A) – 18 games