Flamengo says goodbye to Brasileirão with poor performance and defeat to Atlético-GO

You know that expression “where nothing is expected, that’s where nothing comes out”? Well, for a patched and battered Flamengo, this Thursday, in the 38th and final round of the Brazilian Championship, it was like that, in front of Atlético-GO, at the crowded Antônio Accioly Stadium. And Dragão took advantage of the weakness of the visitors and won 2-0, with goals from Lucão and Toró, and will play in the 2022 Copa Sudamericana.

With the defeat, Flamengo ended Brasileirão in second place, with 71 points. Atlético-GO finished with 53, in ninth place, and was one position to get a place in Libertadores. But the fans celebrated too much.

Atlético-GO defeated Flamengo this Thursday (Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo)

GOOD FIRST TIME… TO SLEEP

With most of the squad already on vacation, Flamengo went to visit Atlético-GO with seven players from the base, two of which were newcomers: Wesley and André Luiz. And nothing went right for Maurício Souza’s team, which got involved in the ball outings and didn’t even have a miserable chance of danger in the sleepy opening stage. If it weren’t for a ball from Dragão, naturally safer with the ball, on the crossbar (in a wrong cross by Arnaldo), there would be nothing to highlight in the first 45 minutes, as punishment for the spectators.

VAR HAD TO TAKE ACTION

In the second half, Flamengo even appeared to be more aggressive in attack, Lázaro kicked the team’s first ball towards the goal, forcing Fernando Miguel to make a reflex defense and twist on Vitor Gabriel’s rebound, but soon after the match returned to drowsy rhythm. In the 30th minute, referee Paulo Roberto Alves Junior saw a non-existent penalty in a bid with Noga, but the VAR made the referee correct the error. And followed the zero score.

DRAGON SHOW UP AND WIN

Minutes later, the Dragon lunged and came face to face with danger, finally. Marlon Freitas crossed for Lucão, between the Rio defense, heading, opening the marker and burying a fragile Flamengo. And already in extra time, again in a good plot born on the right, Toró, who started on the bench, scored the final score of the duel: 2-0.

DATASHEET

Atlético-GO x Flamengo – 38th round of the Brazilian Championship

​

Date/Time: 12/09, at 9:30 pm

Local: Antônio Accioly Stadium, in Goiânia (GO)

Referee: Paulo Roberto Alves Junior (PR)

Assistants: Victor Hugo Imazu dos Santos (PR) and Márcia Bezerra Lopes Caetano (RO)

Video Arbitrator: Heber Roberto Lopes (SC)

Lawn: Good

Yellow cards: Willian Maranhão, Oliveira, Rickson (ACG) / Léo Pereira, Piris da Motta (FLA)

Red cards: –

GOALS: Lucão, 36’/2ºT (1-0); Toró, 47’/2ºT (2-0).

ATLÉTICO-GO (Technician: Marcelo Cabo)

Fernando Miguel; Arnaldo, Éder (Wanderson, halftime), Oliveira and Arthur Henrique; Willian Maranhão (André Luis, 17’/2ºT), Marlon Freitas and Rickson (Toró, 17’/2ºT); Baralhas, Janderson (André Lima, 43’/2ºT) and Montenegro (Lucão, 31’/2ºT).

FLAMENGO (Technician: Maurício Souza)

Hugo Souza; Noga (Werton, 40’/2ºT), Bruno Viana and Léo Pereira; Wesley, Piris da Motta, João Gomes, Lázaro (Matheus França, 32’/2ºT) and Renê; André Luiz (Thiaguinho, 29’/2ºT) and Vitor Gabriel (Ryan Luka, 40’/2ºT).