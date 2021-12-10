Flamengo signings for 2022: see who arrives, who stays and who leaves the club | Flamengo

Brazilian and Libertadores runners-up, Flamengo prioritizes the hiring of a coach before going in search of reinforcements to try to return to great achievements in 2022. Structural changes can also happen at the club.

See who arrives, who stays and who leaves Flamengo. This report will be updated throughout the season.

Coach is priority: After the questionable work of Domènec Torrent, Rogério Ceni and Renato Gaúcho, Flamengo preaches calm to make things right with the new coach. Obvious targets, Jorge Jesus and Marcelo Gallardo are out. On December 4, when Rodolfo Landim was re-elected, the soccer vice-runner Marcos Braz made it clear that he intends to bring in a coach with a strong technical commission. Hiring a foreigner is a priority, and Portuguese Carlos Carvalhal is one of them, but not the only one on the list of football command.

1 of 3 Marcos Braz alongside Bruno Spindel at Flamengo training in Porto Alegre — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo Marcos Braz alongside Bruno Spindel at Flamengo training in Porto Alegre — Photo: Alexandre Vidal/Flamengo

Renato Gaucho: the coach left Flamengo two days after the loss to Palmeiras in the Libertadores final.

Max: the defensive midfielder, who competed in the final straight of the Brazilian at Cuiabá, on loan, had his sale sent to Colorado, in the United States. The Americans will pay US$1 million (about R$5.5 million). by the transfer.

2 of 3 Renato Gaúcho in Internacional x Flamengo — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF Renato Gaúcho in Internacional x Flamengo — Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF

Bruno Viana: with a contract to expire in December, the defender, loaned by Braga, will not have his contract renewed.

Hugo Moura: the defensive midfielder returned from a loan with Lugano, from Switzerland, in October, but could not be used in the Brazilian Nationals.