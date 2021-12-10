Fluminense advances in conversations with striker Germán Cano, ex-Vasco – 12/09/2021

The conversations between the board of Fluminense and striker Germán Cano took new steps. In search of a center forward, the Tricolor has the ex-vascaíno in the crosshairs and the chance of a hit increases.

The Laranjeiras club put on the table the possibility of a two-year bond. On the player’s side, the possibility of staying in Rio de Janeiro, the city to which he is already adapted, weighs in favor. The information was first published by “NetFlu” and confirmed by UOL Sport.

Cano has been in Brazil since the beginning of 2020, when he transferred to Vasco, a club where he created great identification and fell in the favor of the fans. The link with Cruz-Maltino ends on December 31 and the parties have not reached an agreement for renewal – the farewell was made official last Monday.

In Laranjeiras, however, there is an understanding of the need to hire a center forward to be alongside Fred in the squad — in addition to the Argentine, Gilberto is also another target. Idol of the tricolor crowd, the shirt 9 has a contract until the middle of the year and indicates that, at the end of this period, he will retire.

Soon enough, against Chapecoense, at Maracanã, Fluminense may confirm the spot for next year’s Libertadores, a point that could be an extra attraction in the dispute for Cano. Other clubs have also shown interest in the Argentine, such as Goiás and Fortaleza, but initially the negotiations run into financial issues. Yesterday (8), while participating in the program Seleção SporTV, Marcelo Paz, president of Leão, indicated a salary request of R$ 600 thousand a month.

“Germán Cano, who is a great centre-forward, was said to have a salary of R$ 600 thousand. There is no chance of Fortaleza paying a salary of R$ 600 thousand to any player. is fundamental,” he said.