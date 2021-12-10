Fluminense breaks Flamengo’s record and has the best Maracanã audience in 2021

Fluminense sells more than 49,000 tickets for the last game of the year and closes the season with the largest audience in Maracanã

Trying to confirm the rating for the Libertadores Conmebol of 2022, the Fluminense has the largest audience of Maracanã in 2021 in the match against the Chapecoense this Thursday (9), at 9:30 pm (GMT), by the Brazilian championship.

From December 10th to 12th the new Star+ Free Access arrives! It’s 3 days free with lots of live sports. Click here to learn more!

According to the newspaper The globe, were sold more than 49 thousand tickets for the last match of the year. With that, the Tricolor surpasses the rival Flamengo and closes the season with the biggest audience at the stadium in 2021.

Until then, Rubro-Negro had the Maracanã attendance record in the year against the Corinthians, in November. In this ocasion, 48,981 people followed the game, with a paying audience of just over 47 thousand people.



1 Related

Despite the record at Maracanã, the largest audience in Brazil remains with the champion Atlético-MG. At the title celebration game, against Red Bull Bragantino in the 37th round, the cock took more than 61 thousand fans to Mineirão.

Fluminense enters the field in 7th position do Brasileirão with 51 points and will qualify for Libertadores without depending on other results if he wins.. Chapecoense, lantern, is already relegated.