Fluminense overtakes Flamengo and closes season with record attendance at Maracanã

The new partial of tickets sold for this Thursday’s game, against Chapecoense, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Maracanã, for the 38th round of the Brazilian Championship, gives Fluminense a record: closing 2021 with the largest audience present at Maracanã this season. GLOBO found that more than 49 thousand tickets have been sold for the last game. Around 20:30, only tickets for the North sector remained.

This makes the tricolor fans surpass the stadium’s attendance record for the season: 48,981 fans present, in Flamengo x Corinthians, on 11/17. The paying public was 47,032.





The record for the season in Brazilian football is 61,573, in Atlético-MG x Bragantino, on 12/05, for the 37th round, in Mineirão. Until then, Fluminense’s biggest audience in 2021 was in the match against Internacional: 18,617 fans were present at Maracanã (17,916 players and income of R$ 504,585).