Fluminense wins Chapecoense, but will compete in pre-Libertadores; Grêmio and Bahia are downgraded

Fluminense is in Libertadores, but not in the best possible way. With the 3-0 victory over Chapecoense, this Thursday, at Maracanã, they had a place in the group stage in their hands. Then, 47 minutes into the second half, in Bragança Paulista, Bragantino scored the winning goal by 1-0 over Internacional, and returned to sixth place. With that, the tricolor from Rio de Janeiro, who finished seventh, will dispute the pre-Libertadores.

The Brazilian ended this Thursday night with a much more bitter taste for another tricolor: Grêmio even managed to beat Atlético-MG, the Brazilian champion, by 4-3, but did not avoid another relegation in its history. Grêmio, Bahia, Sport and Chapecoense will compete in Serie B in 2022.

America-MG guaranteed a place in the Libertadores, which beat São Paulo 2-0, the same scoreboard as Flamengo’s defeat by Atlético-GO. Fortaleza, which will also compete in the continental competition, had a wonderful celebration in the victory over Bahia by 2-1, which was also relegated. Juventude beat Corinthians 1-0 and escaped.

Other results: Palmeiras 1 x 0 Ceará, Santos 1 x 1 Cuiabá and Sport 1 x 1 Athletico.





GLOBO and ‘Extra’ summoned more than 60 journalists who chose the main winners of the Brazilian Championship of the last 50 years. Photo: Montage over archival photos 30º – BAHIA (1989) – Players celebrate victory in the second conquest of the Bahia club in the national competition. Photo: Bahia’s official website 29th – GRÊMIO (1981) – The versatile Paulo Isidoro goes through Emerson, from São Paulo. Photo: Archive/O Globo 28th – ATLÉTICO-MG (1971) – With a victory over Botafogo, Galo won the first edition of the national competition under the name Brazilian. Photo: Archive/O Globo 27th – SÃO PAULO (2007) – Striker Borges in a match against Vasco, in Morumbi. Photo: Nelson Coelho / Nelson Coelho 26th – FLAMENGO (1987) – Zico in a match against Santa Cruz, at Maracanã. Photo: Hipólito Pereira / Hipólito Pereira/O Globo 25th – VASCO (2000) – Romário celebrates goal in a draw against Bahia, for Copa João Havelange. Photo: Jonne Roriz/Coperphoto/L! Sportpress 24th – CORINTHIANS (1998) – Marcelinho Carioca celebrates the title of Timon. Photo: Luiz Carlos Santos/O Globo Agency 23rd – PALMEIRAS (1972) – Ademir da Guia with the champion belt. Photo: Archive/O Globo 22º – GUARANI (1978) – The ace Careca, featured by Bugre in the only national title. Photo: Archive/O Globo 21st – SÃO PAULO (1991) – Muller’s tricolor, who would become two-time world champion in the following years. Photo: Jose Carlos Moreira / Agência O Globo 20th – FLUMINENSE (2012) – Thiago Neves and Fred celebrate yet another national achievement. Photo: Ricardo Ayres/Photocamera 19th – PALMEIRAS (1973) – Standing: Alfredo, Leão, Luis Pereira, Eurico, Dudu and Zecão. Crouching: Ronaldo, Cesar, Leivinha and Ademir da Guia. Photo: Antônio Carlos Piccino/O Globo 18th – INTERNATIONAL (1975) – Figueroa (International shirt 3) heads the winning goal over Cruzeiro. Photo: Archive/O Globo Agency 17th – CRUZEIRO (2013) – Team from Minas Gerais would win in 2013 the first of two consecutive titles under the command of Marcelo Oliveira. Photo: Bruno Gonzalez/Extra 16th – FLAMENGO (1983) – Flamengo in a match against Vasco, for the 1983 Brazilian Championship Photo: Anibal Philot/Agência O Globo 15th – SÃO PAULO (1986) – Careca tries to get past Vica, from Fluminense, at the 1986 Brazilian Nationals. Photo: Hipólito Pereira/Agência O Globo 14th – FLUMINENSE (1984) – Arm raised, fist closed, center forward Washington (player) is hugged by Leomir and smiles, in celebration of his goal. Photo: Luiz Pinto/O Globo Agency 13th – CORINTHIANS (2015) – Corinthians players in a match against Goiás. Photo: Daniel Augusto Jr. / Daniel Augusto Jr./ Ag. Corinthians 12th – SANTOS (2002) – The boys from Vila, Robinho and Diego, with the champion cup. Photo: Ricardo Bakker/Diary 11th – SÃO PAULO (2006) – Tricolores raise the cup after a draw with Athletico, in Morumbi. Photo: Rickey Rogers / Rickey Rogers/Reuters 10th – CORINTHIANS (1999) – Luizão passes through Vagner, from São Paulo. Photo: Reginaldo Castro/Lance! 9th – FLAMENGO (1982) – Team posed at Maracanã: Leandro, Raul, Marinho, Figueiredo and Junior. Crouching: Tita, Adílio, Nunes, Zico and Lico. Photo: Sebastião Marinho/O Globo 8th – PALMEIRAS (1993) – Edilson and César Sampaio celebrate the first of two achievements of the club in the 1990s. Photo: Claudio Rossi/O Globo 7th – INTERNATIONAL (1976) – In the decision, Colocado passed Corinthians, in Beira-Rio. Photo: Archive/O Globo 6th – VASCO (1997) – Edmundo is erected after conquest of the Maltino cross in Maracanã. Photo: Custódio Coimbra / O GLOBO 5th – PALMEIRAS (1994) – Rivaldo celebrates a goal against Corinthians, at Pacaembu. Photo: Marcos Issa/O Globo 4th – INTERNATIONAL (1979) – Falcão celebrates another national title for Colorado. Photo: Disclosure/Official website of Internacional 3rd – FLAMENGO (1980) – Zico runs to the party in a match against Atlético-MG. Photo: Anibal Philot/O Globo 2nd – CRUZEIRO (2003) – Alex was the conductor of the conquest of the first Brazilian Championship of running points. Photo: Bruno Domingos / Reuters 1st – FLAMINGO (2019) – Gabigol raises the cup at the end of the historic year under the command of Jorge Jesus. Photo: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP

Duel at Maracanã

As expected, Fluminense e Chapecoense was a game of attack against defense. The tricolor didn’t have their nerves under control and needed to do more in the last touch and in submissions to get out of zero. Highlight for the two balls on the crossbar by Arias and for André, owner of the midfield and one of the best on the field.

The first half was poor Fluminense, unworthy of the fans’ beautiful party. He limited himself to raised balls in the area, even against a very limited opponent. Fortunately, the barrier was broken right at the beginning of the second stage and turned Maracanã into a party.

Marlon took the corner with sugar, David Braz came in through the middle and submitted with a thigh to make 1-0 Fluminense. The relief relieved the club and the players, who expanded with ease.

Afterwards, Luiz Henrique received it at the entrance to the area and risked an improbable kick, the ball hit the two posts and entered. In the end, Abel Hernandez still scored the third.

But lacked the direct seat to the group stage of the Libertadores. When the final whistle had already been heard at Maracanã, Bragantino’s goal came. 47 minutes into the second half in Bragança, which defined the victory by 1-0 over Internacional.