Fluminense wins Chapecoense, but will compete in pre-Libertadores; Grêmio and Bahia are downgraded
Fluminense is in Libertadores, but not in the best possible way. With the 3-0 victory over Chapecoense, this Thursday, at Maracanã, they had a place in the group stage in their hands. Then, 47 minutes into the second half, in Bragança Paulista, Bragantino scored the winning goal by 1-0 over Internacional, and returned to sixth place. With that, the tricolor from Rio de Janeiro, who finished seventh, will dispute the pre-Libertadores.
The Brazilian ended this Thursday night with a much more bitter taste for another tricolor: Grêmio even managed to beat Atlético-MG, the Brazilian champion, by 4-3, but did not avoid another relegation in its history. Grêmio, Bahia, Sport and Chapecoense will compete in Serie B in 2022.
America-MG guaranteed a place in the Libertadores, which beat São Paulo 2-0, the same scoreboard as Flamengo’s defeat by Atlético-GO. Fortaleza, which will also compete in the continental competition, had a wonderful celebration in the victory over Bahia by 2-1, which was also relegated. Juventude beat Corinthians 1-0 and escaped.
Other results: Palmeiras 1 x 0 Ceará, Santos 1 x 1 Cuiabá and Sport 1 x 1 Athletico.
Duel at Maracanã
As expected, Fluminense e Chapecoense was a game of attack against defense. The tricolor didn’t have their nerves under control and needed to do more in the last touch and in submissions to get out of zero. Highlight for the two balls on the crossbar by Arias and for André, owner of the midfield and one of the best on the field.
The first half was poor Fluminense, unworthy of the fans’ beautiful party. He limited himself to raised balls in the area, even against a very limited opponent. Fortunately, the barrier was broken right at the beginning of the second stage and turned Maracanã into a party.
Marlon took the corner with sugar, David Braz came in through the middle and submitted with a thigh to make 1-0 Fluminense. The relief relieved the club and the players, who expanded with ease.
Afterwards, Luiz Henrique received it at the entrance to the area and risked an improbable kick, the ball hit the two posts and entered. In the end, Abel Hernandez still scored the third.
But lacked the direct seat to the group stage of the Libertadores. When the final whistle had already been heard at Maracanã, Bragantino’s goal came. 47 minutes into the second half in Bragança, which defined the victory by 1-0 over Internacional.